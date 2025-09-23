Breaking Down the Biggest Rumored Trades of the 2025-26 NHL Season

The NHL season is just around the corner, and a summer of trade speculation and wild rumors is coming to an end. The trade chatter won’t stop, however, and the annual intrigue of which big-name players might be dealt before the trade deadline will ramp up as teams start to falter or situations grow more tense.

Some names rumored this offseason are all but destined for new uniforms, while others linger in the rumor mill as blockbuster possibilities. Let’s break down the most talked-about trade candidates, divided into three categories: Likely, Possible, and Less Likely but Big if it Happens.

Likely: Players Who Could Be Moved Before March

Rasmus Andersson – D, Calgary Flames

Few names are more certain to surface in trade talks than Rasmus Andersson. The Calgary Flames defenseman is entering the final year of his contract and, unless a late extension materializes, he looks like an obvious rental candidate. Even captain Mikael Backlund admitted publicly that an Andersson trade feels inevitable.

Andersson is a steady 28-year-old right-shot defenseman. Those can be hard to find. While his minus-38 rating last season stands out (partially attributed to Calgary’s struggles), his ability to log top-four minutes and contribute offensively (11 goals, 31 points in 81 games) will keep contenders interested. His lower salary isn’t hurting matters, either.

Andersson could be one of the most impactful trade chips available, but questions surround how willing he is to go to certain destinations and where he’d like to sign in July.

Connor Ingram – G, Utah Mammoth

Goaltenders often move closer to the deadline, and Connor Ingram is firmly on the watch list. Utah GM Bill Armstrong has already said Ingram will be placed on waivers if not traded, but reports suggest there is genuine interest before it gets to that point.

Ingram struggled last season (.882 SV%, 3.27 GAA), but his previous two years in Arizona (.907 SV%) show he can provide steady work in net. Given his recent clearance from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, a fresh start may be exactly what he needs. Expect a rebuilding team or a contender looking for depth to take a chance on this buy-low candidate.

Bryan Rust – RW, Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins are in transition, and Bryan Rust could be one of the first veterans to go. Fresh off a career year (31 goals, 65 points), Rust has proven he still has plenty of game left. At 33, he’s the type of winger who could bring in a significant return if Pittsburgh drifts toward the bottom of the standings. With his playoff experience and offensive consistency, Rust is a near-lock to draw deadline buzz.

Possible: Names That Could Shift if Circumstances Change

Rickard Rakell – RW, Pittsburgh Penguins

Like Rust, Rickard Rakell is another Penguin forward linked to rumors. Coming off the best season of his career (35 goals, 70 points), Rakell’s value may never be higher. If GM Kyle Dubas decides the rebuild needs a full reset, moving Rakell would accelerate the process. However, his importance to Pittsburgh’s offense could make him more of a “maybe” than a “must move.”

Nick Robertson – LW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Nick Robertson just signed a new contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but his future in Toronto remains cloudy. With so many forwards on the roster, is this the season the 24-year-old finally gets moved?

If GM Brad Treliving wants to address roster needs elsewhere, Robertson could be a valuable trade chip. A rebuilding team willing to give him top-six minutes could unlock the next step in his career.

Mason McTavish – C, Anaheim Ducks

Mason McTavish isn’t on the trade block, but the stalemate in contract talks has drawn interest from rival clubs. Ducks GM Pat Verbeek has been adamant that he won’t trade his young star, even as negotiations drag out. Still, whenever a player of McTavish’s caliber and age (22) hits a contractual wall, other teams circle. For now, this one feels more like noise than substance, but it’s worth keeping an eye on.

Less Likely but Big if it Happens: Blockbusters That Could Shake the League

Evgeni Malkin – C, Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin’s situation may come down to how Pittsburgh’s season unfolds. At 39 and entering the final year of his contract, he’s been open about wanting to retire as a Penguin. But he also hinted this week that he’d consider waiving his no-movement clause if the right opportunity presented itself—especially after referencing Brad Marchand’s successful move to Florida.

If Pittsburgh fades early, contenders will come calling. Florida, Tampa Bay, and Montreal have already been linked, although there’s no confirmation of their interest. A Malkin trade would be seismic, both emotionally and competitively.

Sidney Crosby – C, Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby trade chatter refuses to go away. While the captain has stated he wants to stay in Pittsburgh, NHL insiders continue to speculate about the possibility of a storybook ending elsewhere. The Florida Panthers, chasing a dynasty, and the Montreal Canadiens, Crosby’s boyhood team, are seen as the strongest fits.

Most believe Crosby won’t move, but if he ever does, it could rival Wayne Gretzky’s trade to Los Angeles in terms of shock value.

Kirill Kaprizov – LW, Minnesota Wild

Perhaps the most surprising name to surface in rumor mills is Kirill Kaprizov. Negotiations with the Wild have hit a wall despite an eight-year, $128 million offer—the richest in league history. Kaprizov reportedly wants more money on a long-term deal or a shorter-term deal so he can renegotiate when the cap is higher. The Wild don’t want to negotiate against themselves by coming over the top with new offers every few days.

While insiders stress he isn’t seeking a trade, the standoff has fueled speculation. If the Wild ever explored the idea, the return package would be astronomical. Kaprizov is a franchise player in his prime, and his movement would redefine the NHL landscape.

Connor McDavid – C, Edmonton Oilers

The biggest “what if” of them all is Connor McDavid. Edmonton’s captain is having roster talks with the Oilers, but no number have been exchanged on a new deal. He is weighing whether to make the right decision based on his feelings about how competitive the Oilers will be over the next few seasons.

Issues he’s struggling with include loyalty to his teammates, finding the right term, asking for an AAV that allows the team to build around him but doesn’t frustrate the NHLPA or have a domino effect on other UFAs. All of this is secondary to his desire to win a Stanley Cup. Most insiders believe he’ll stay and possibly sign at a discount to help the Oilers remain competitive.

But until a deal is finalized, the mere possibility of McDavid testing the market or forcing a trade hangs over the league like a storm cloud. His departure would be the most significant trade in modern NHL history.

