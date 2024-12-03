Oilers Zero In on Top-4 D-Man Targets Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Edmonton Oilers are actively exploring options to bolster their blue line, with a top-four defenseman high on their list of priorities. According to Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer, the team is targeting a puck-mover with term remaining on their contract, though he stopped short of naming specific players.
“I envision the Edmonton Oilers adding a Top 4 defenseman,” Stauffer said (h/t David Staples of the Edmonton Journal). “Preferably, a guy that can play the right side and can be a left shot, and probably a guy that can move the puck. … We’re likely looking at a guy with a little bit of term left. Could be a guy right now that’s on a team that nobody thinks is out of the mix, but may end up out of the mix as well.”
Collecting comments from insiders and scribes looking at the options, speculation has focused on several potential candidates. Among them are Rasmus Ristolainen of the Philadelphia Flyers, Ben Chiarot of the Detroit Red Wings, and Nick Jensen of the Ottawa Senators. The Athletic’s Allan Mitchell also highlighted Henri Jokiharju of the Buffalo Sabres and J.J. Moser of the Tampa Bay Lightning, though Moser’s prominent role alongside Victor Hedman likely makes him unavailable.
In Montreal, rumors have swirled around Canadiens defensemen David Savard and Mike Matheson. While Savard’s name has come up frequently, Edmonton Journal’s Jim Matheson believes the Oilers would favor Matheson due to his superior puck-moving skills. However, acquiring Matheson would likely require a first-round pick or top prospect, especially if the Canadiens retain salary.
The Oilers Have Many Irons in the Trade Market Fire
As the March 7 trade deadline approaches, Oilers GM Stan Bowman has confirmed his intent to add and upgrade the blue line. With the team reportedly willing to part with draft picks and potentially a prospect or two, fans should expect Edmonton to remain aggressive.
The Oilers are eyeing a deep playoff run and the team has started turning a corner in terms of the standings. If they can solidify their defense, the organization is going to try.
