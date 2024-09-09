Oilers May Invite Surprising Name To Training Camp on a PTO

The Edmonton Oilers might be looking at defenseman Travis Dermott on a potential PTO, writes columnist Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal. Acknowledging that the Oilers might be connected to some of the names already linked to the team, Dermott might be an option because of his past ties to the Oilers coach and CEO.

Leavins noted in a recent 9 Things article:

Justin Schultz is a possibility in Edmonton. As I indicated last week, the two sides have talked. But I suspect Schultz is looking for a contracts as opposed to just a PTO. And who could blame him? The Kevin Shattenkirk reports are plausible. But it is more likely that we could see the likes of Travis Dermott. Yes, he is a lefty but comfortably plays both sides. He was coached by (wait for it) Kris Knoblauch in Erie and was represented in the past by Jeff Jackson. There is a split-squad game with the Flames on the twenty-third. They will need 12 D-men for that. Hmmm.

Dermott, a 27-year-old left-shot defenseman, was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft. With 329 games under his belt across the Leafs, Canucks, and Coyotes, Dermott has consistently posted solid underlying numbers, even if he’s not a regular in the NHL at this point in his career.

Travis Dermott Oilers PTO

He’s had trouble throughout his career limiting risks with questionable passes so bringing him in on a PTO as a potential depth piece is an intriguing move. Given his experience, he could prove valuable, especially as injuries pop up over an 82-game schedule.

The question is, would Dermott be a better option than some of the names the Oilers have been linked to, including Mark Giordano, Tyson Barrie, Schultz, and Shattenkirk?

