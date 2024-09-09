Oilers May Invite Surprising Name To Training Camp on a PTO

The Edmonton Oilers might be looking at defenseman Travis Dermott on a potential PTO, writes columnist Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal. Acknowledging that the Oilers might be connected to some of the names already linked to the team, Dermott might be an option because of his past ties to the Oilers coach and CEO.
Leavins noted in a recent 9 Things article:
Justin Schultz is a possibility in Edmonton. As I indicated last week, the two sides have talked. But I suspect Schultz is looking for a contracts as opposed to just a PTO. And who could blame him? The Kevin Shattenkirk reports are plausible. But it is more likely that we could see the likes of Travis Dermott. Yes, he is a lefty but comfortably plays both sides. He was coached by (wait for it) Kris Knoblauch in Erie and was represented in the past by Jeff Jackson. There is a split-squad game with the Flames on the twenty-third. They will need 12 D-men for that. Hmmm.
Dermott, a 27-year-old left-shot defenseman, was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft. With 329 games under his belt across the Leafs, Canucks, and Coyotes, Dermott has consistently posted solid underlying numbers, even if he’s not a regular in the NHL at this point in his career.
He’s had trouble throughout his career limiting risks with questionable passes so bringing him in on a PTO as a potential depth piece is an intriguing move. Given his experience, he could prove valuable, especially as injuries pop up over an 82-game schedule.
The question is, would Dermott be a better option than some of the names the Oilers have been linked to, including Mark Giordano, Tyson Barrie, Schultz, and Shattenkirk?
Next: Oilers, Leafs, and Flames Among Teams Interested in Mark Giordano
More News
-
Nashville Predators/ 2 days ago
Stamkos, Marchessault Could Propel Novak, Friedman Predicts
One insider predicted that Novak could see greater performance with the Predators playing alongside...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
Oilers, Leafs, and Flames Among Teams Interested in Mark Giordano
Four teams are rumored to be interesting in veteran defenseman Mark Giordano. Where will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Insider Predicts McDavid’s AAV with Oilers Following Draisaitl Deal
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman talked Connor McDavid's potential AAV with the Edmonton Oilers following...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
McDavid Talks Oilers Avoiding Another Dismal Start This Year
Connor McDavid looks back at the nightmarish start the Oilers had last season and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Kevin Shattenkirk Wants to Find NHL Work, Looking at Oilers
Veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk shows interest in joining the Edmonton Oilers, potentially filling a...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Oilers Waited to Announce Draisaitl Deal for Emotional Reason
The Edmonton Oilers waited for news of Johnny Gaudreau's passing to resonate before announcing...
-
Nashville Predators/ 4 days ago
What Does the Future Look like for These 2 Predators’ RFAs
The Predators have closed a lot of doors with their crazy free agency. Can...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Will the Oilers’ Aging Roster Impact Their Stanley Cup Dreams?
The Edmonton Oilers have amassed a lot of veteran talent, at the cost of...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 6 days ago
Hold-Up With the Red Wings’ RFAs Has Fans Asking Questions
The Detroit Red Wings still need to sign their notable restricted free agents to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Leon Draisaitl Signs Huge 8-Year Contract with Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl has locked in with the Edmonton Oilers, signing a huge 8-year contract...