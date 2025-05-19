Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Disprove 6 Common Myths About Playoff Success
The Edmonton Oilers have proven several myths about playoff success to be inaccurate. How are they winning regardless?
As the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs roll on, the Edmonton Oilers are rewriting the narrative — and disproving several long-held beliefs about what it takes to win in the postseason. This is a team that, while still possessing elite skill, is different than other Oilers teams that have made a run in the past.
Why? What’s so unique about this group? How are they dispelling myths and falsehoods related to the playoffs and winning when it matters most?
Myth #1: Regular-Season Dominance is Essential
The Oilers didn’t finish atop the standings, but they’ve proven that playoff success isn’t about where you start — it’s about how you play once you’re in. Edmonton just needed to qualify, and now they look like a legitimate contender.
Look no further than the Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets. Both teams dominated in the regular season, and both teams are now gone. Edmonton decided at the end of the year it was better to rest key players and not worry about home ice advantage. Ironically, if they get past the Dallas Stars, the Oilers will have home ice in the Stanley Cup Final.
Myth #2: Star Power Carries A Team
Make no mistake, this team will go as far as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl allow it to. If they give up or crumble, the team likely won’t win. But, this is no longer an Oilers club being carried game to game by the gamebreakers.
McDavid and Draisaitl remain elite, but Edmonton’s playoff surge has come from their depth. Whether it’s secondary scoring or defensive responsibility, contributions from the entire lineup have been vital.
Myth #3: Injuries Derail a Playoff Run
The Oilers have shown that you don’t have to be fully healthy to be effective. Key players like Mattias Ekholm have been given time to rest, thanks to the emergence of reliable replacements. Jake Walman was a nice deadline addition. John Klingberg has been a surprising revelation. Ty Emberson is doing his job, and Troy Stecher is doing his. Edmonton’s depth hasn’t just filled holes — it’s kept the team rolling.
Myth #4: You Need Elite Goaltending Every Night
Goaltending for the Oilers has been up and down all season, including in the playoffs where both Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have played key roles at different times.
Even though neither has been lights-out great (Skinner has two shutouts in his last two games) the Oilers have found ways to win regardless. Timely saves and unexpected standouts at the right time in the net prove you don’t always need a Vezina-caliber performance to advance.
Myth #5: Physicality in the Regular Season Dictates Playoff Nastiness
Edmonton ranked among the NHL’s lowest in hits during the regular season. Now? They’re hitting everything in sight. Physicality isn’t baked into their identity — it’s a switch they’ve flipped when it matters most.
Zach Hyman leads all players in hits during the playoffs with 78. Who would have seen that coming? Vasily Podkolzin likes to take the body, Evander Kane is back and doing his thing, Trent Frederic has found a lane on this team, and Corey Perry is a pest, as always. Even players like Adam Henrique rank in the top 50.
Taking the body is a choice in the playoffs, and even though the Oilers won games without that edge in the regular season, they’ve decided to grind teams down in the playoffs.
Myth #6: Special Teams Make or Break You
The Oilers’ power play and penalty kill haven’t been at their best, yet they’re still finding ways to win. It’s an intriguing change given how lethal a weapon special teams has been for this organization over the past several seasons.
Strong five-on-five play and timely performances have carried them. Suppose the Oilers can find a way to up their power play percentages, and the penalty kill gets anywhere close to the numbers it had last season. In that case, this Oilers team will be especially dangerous in any given situation.
Next: Mitch Marner Meltdown Signals End of Era with Maple Leafs
More News
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Mitch Marner Meltdown Signals End of Era with Maple Leafs
Mitch Marner had a meltdown in Game 7 as the Maple Leafs lost to...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Mark Scheifele Shows Incredible Courage in Emotional Loss to Stars
Mark Scheifele showed incredible courage to play in Game 6 for the Winnipeg Jets...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
‘Hasn’t Enjoyed This Kind of Depth in a Long Time’, Oilers Have More Options
The Edmonton Oilers boast impressive depth in the 2025 playoffs and they have several...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Matthew Knies’ Game 7 Status Update After Injury vs Panthers
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthews Knies suffered an injury setback in Game 6, will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Questions Remain for Oilers Ahead of Western Finals Matchup
The Edmonton Oilers face many questions going into their third Western Conference Finals appearance...
-
Florida Panthers/ 3 days ago
Panthers Coach Maurice Explains Why Team Is “Really Unusual”
Head coach praises the unique bond inside the Panthers’ locker room, citing a tightly-knit...
-
New York Rangers/ 3 days ago
Scribe Suggests Rangers Land Big Ticket UFA with Lowball Signing
Could the New York Rangers sign Brock Boeser to a discounted deal this summer?...
-
Dallas Stars/ 3 days ago
“My Face Hurts”: Scheifele After Video Hints Wasn’t Sucker Punched
Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele say his face hurts after taking a sucker punch...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
‘Let’s Quit with Talk of McDavid Maybe Leaving Oilers’, Says Scribe
Now that Ken Holland is the GM of the Kings, some fans are having...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
First Presser as Kings GM: Ken Holland Eyes Trades, UFA Splash
Ken Holland is introduced as Kings GM to the media on Thursday. He said...