Oilers Disprove 6 Common Myths About Playoff Success

As the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs roll on, the Edmonton Oilers are rewriting the narrative — and disproving several long-held beliefs about what it takes to win in the postseason. This is a team that, while still possessing elite skill, is different than other Oilers teams that have made a run in the past.

Why? What’s so unique about this group? How are they dispelling myths and falsehoods related to the playoffs and winning when it matters most?

Myth #1: Regular-Season Dominance is Essential

The Oilers didn’t finish atop the standings, but they’ve proven that playoff success isn’t about where you start — it’s about how you play once you’re in. Edmonton just needed to qualify, and now they look like a legitimate contender.

Look no further than the Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets. Both teams dominated in the regular season, and both teams are now gone. Edmonton decided at the end of the year it was better to rest key players and not worry about home ice advantage. Ironically, if they get past the Dallas Stars, the Oilers will have home ice in the Stanley Cup Final.

Myth #2: Star Power Carries A Team

Make no mistake, this team will go as far as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl allow it to. If they give up or crumble, the team likely won’t win. But, this is no longer an Oilers club being carried game to game by the gamebreakers.

McDavid and Draisaitl remain elite, but Edmonton’s playoff surge has come from their depth. Whether it’s secondary scoring or defensive responsibility, contributions from the entire lineup have been vital.

Stuart Skinner and Leon Draisaitl during the Oilers playoffs

Myth #3: Injuries Derail a Playoff Run

The Oilers have shown that you don’t have to be fully healthy to be effective. Key players like Mattias Ekholm have been given time to rest, thanks to the emergence of reliable replacements. Jake Walman was a nice deadline addition. John Klingberg has been a surprising revelation. Ty Emberson is doing his job, and Troy Stecher is doing his. Edmonton’s depth hasn’t just filled holes — it’s kept the team rolling.

Myth #4: You Need Elite Goaltending Every Night

Goaltending for the Oilers has been up and down all season, including in the playoffs where both Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have played key roles at different times.

Even though neither has been lights-out great (Skinner has two shutouts in his last two games) the Oilers have found ways to win regardless. Timely saves and unexpected standouts at the right time in the net prove you don’t always need a Vezina-caliber performance to advance.

Myth #5: Physicality in the Regular Season Dictates Playoff Nastiness

Edmonton ranked among the NHL’s lowest in hits during the regular season. Now? They’re hitting everything in sight. Physicality isn’t baked into their identity — it’s a switch they’ve flipped when it matters most.

Zach Hyman leads all players in hits during the playoffs with 78. Who would have seen that coming? Vasily Podkolzin likes to take the body, Evander Kane is back and doing his thing, Trent Frederic has found a lane on this team, and Corey Perry is a pest, as always. Even players like Adam Henrique rank in the top 50.

Taking the body is a choice in the playoffs, and even though the Oilers won games without that edge in the regular season, they’ve decided to grind teams down in the playoffs.

Myth #6: Special Teams Make or Break You

The Oilers’ power play and penalty kill haven’t been at their best, yet they’re still finding ways to win. It’s an intriguing change given how lethal a weapon special teams has been for this organization over the past several seasons.

Strong five-on-five play and timely performances have carried them. Suppose the Oilers can find a way to up their power play percentages, and the penalty kill gets anywhere close to the numbers it had last season. In that case, this Oilers team will be especially dangerous in any given situation.

Next: Mitch Marner Meltdown Signals End of Era with Maple Leafs