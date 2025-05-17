Edmonton Oilers
‘Hasn’t Enjoyed This Kind of Depth in a Long Time’, Oilers Have More Options
The Edmonton Oilers boast impressive depth in the 2025 playoffs and they have several players who could still make an impact.
As the Edmonton Oilers await the winner of the Dallas Stars–Winnipeg Jets series, it has become clear that their roster depth has become a major strength during these 2025 playoffs. It hasn’t just been the stars stepping up to get things done, but unsuspecting players who have made arguably the biggest impact.
Players like Troy Stecher, Kasperi Kapanen, Calvin Pickard, and John Klingberg, among others, have been instrumental in the Oilers getting past the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights. According to Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, Edmonton’s depth chart still holds more players who could make an impact as the postseason continues.
Who Else Should Oilers Fans Expect to Make an Appearance?
Veteran blueliner Mattias Ekholm is expected to return to the lineup soon. While he may start in a limited role, his presence around Games 3 and 4 will significantly boost the Oilers’ defensive core. And, with Ty Emberson a healthy scratch, he’s a useful piece the Oilers can turn to at any time.
Mitchell argues that Derek Ryan offers right-handed faceoff ability and penalty-killing minutes at forward, while a prospect like Noah Philp could be called up in a pinch and play effective minutes, as seen during the regular season. Veteran forwards Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson are also sitting and are perfectly healthy.
If the series gets physical, rugged winger Max Jones (who came over with Trent Frederic in the trade with Boston) or monster defenseman Josh Brown could be inserted into the lineup.
This Oilers Playoff Roster Is Deep
This is the deepest Oilers squad fans have seen in years. With players ready to step in at a moment’s notice and head coach Kris Knoblauch having already proven he knows when to insert guys and get the most out of them. It would be hard to argue that any team still in the postseason has this kind of access to useful pieces that could make an impact.
With depth like this, the Oilers are well-positioned to continue their run, no matter who they face next.
