Key to Lavoie’s Success With Oilers Will Be Where They Play Him

The Edmonton Oilers have recalled forward Raphael Lavoie from the Bakersfield Condors, and he is set to make his NHL debut in Saturday’s matinee game against the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place. This call-up comes in light of Connor Brown’s day-to-day injury, necessitating a replacement in the Oilers’ lineup.

Lavoie, 23, leads the Condors in scoring this season with an impressive seven points, including four goals and three assists, in just five games. Last season, he showcased his goal-scoring prowess by leading the team with 25 goals. His remarkable performance earned him the title of AHL Player of the Week, highlighting his consistency and impact on the ice.

But, because of his relative NHL inexperience, veterans made the team out of camp and Sam Gagner got the first call-up from the forward group. The Brown injury offered Lavoie a shot he might not otherwise have gotten, if a top-nine forward wasn’t going to be out — at least for the short-term — with some kind of lower body issue.

Expressing his perspective on the opportunity, Lavoie emphasized, “The goal isn’t to get to the NHL as quick as possible, it is to stay in the NHL as long as possible.” He acknowledged the need for patience and persistence in making a lasting impression in the league. One of the best chances he’ll have to sticking is if the Oilers actually give him a shot to produce.

Where Will the Oilers Slot Lavoie?

The decision regarding Lavoie’s position within the forward core remains undecided. If Mattias Janmark and Brown remain unavailable, the Oilers will have to play with 11 forwards. Oilers’ coach Jay Woodcroft faces a choice: either utilize Lavoie as the 11th forward, rotating him with star players like Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, or integrate him into the top nine, providing him with a regular role in the lineup. On the one hand, he gets the team’s two top stars. On the other, he gets regular linemates and a semi-regular shift.

Raphael Lavoie makes 2023-24 debut Edmonton Oilers

Lavoie’s pre-season performance showcased his potential, and his outstanding contributions in Bakersfield further solidified his case for an NHL opportunity. With four goals and seven points in just five AHL games, he has demonstrated consistent scoring ability, making him a valuable asset for the Oilers. He might be one of the most pure shooters on the Condors. He’ll be up there with the Oilers too. Capitalizing on that by giving him skill to play with might help.

A Much-Deserved Call-Up for Lavoie

Many fans and experts agree that Lavoie’s inclusion in the Oilers’ lineup is well-deserved and long overdue. His debut marks a significant moment, providing him with a chance to prove his worth in the NHL and potentially secure a permanent spot in the team’s roster.

The sooner he generates chances and possibly even scores, the more likely he gets additional opportunities. Sam Gagner scored two goals in his debut this season and was placed in the top six at practice on Friday. Woodcroft is looking to reward forwards who work hard and create offense.

