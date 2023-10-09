The Edmonton Oilers were actively pursuing a trade for forward Sam Lafferty before he was ultimately acquired by the Vancouver Canucks from the Toronto Maple Leafs, as reported by Elliotte Friedman on his recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast. According to Friedman, the Oilers had expressed interest in Lafferty dating back to the previous season. However, due to various complications, a deal couldn’t be finalized between the Oilers and the Leafs.
Related: Waiver Moves By Oilers Suggests Team Dealing With Untimely Injury
“I do think the Oilers were one of the teams that talked to the Leafs about Sam Lafferty.” He adds that they had interest in Lafferty going back to last season, “but they obviously couldn’t work out a deal.” Earlier this weekend, it was mentioned by Lowetide that the Oilers could make a deal in the next 24 hours. One has to wonder if this was the trade he figured they were working on.
Friedman highlighted that the Oilers’ plans to acquire the forward were sent off the rails and further complicated by defenseman Markus Niemelainen’s injury, which forced them to make unexpected moves on the waiver wire. These maneuvers disrupted their intended roster adjustments. Lafferty, who the Oilers were eyeing as a potential solution, was impacted by these unforeseen challenges.
As the Oilers approach the upcoming season, they find themselves dealing with injury concerns involving key players like Mattias Ekholm, Ryan McLeod, and Niemelainen. These unexpected setbacks have left the team in a precarious position, prompting speculation about whether they will have to start the season with a short-handed roster.
Oilers Have Some Issues Heading into the Season
The Oilers’ management and coaching staff now face the challenge of strategizing amidst these uncertainties, aiming to overcome the hurdles posed by injuries and trade complications. if they end up losing a player like Raphael Lavoie to waivers, it will hurt even more that they weren’t able to trade for Lafferty.
The team’s ability to adapt and make the necessary adjustments will be closely watched as they navigate the evolving landscape leading up to the new NHL season
Next: How Sam Lafferty Became Expendable for the Maple Leafs
More News
-
NHL News/ 36 seconds ago
Oilers Waiver and Injury Issues Halted Potential Trade For Sam Lafferty
The Edmonton Oilers were working on a trade that might have seen them acquire...
-
NHL News/ 19 hours ago
How Sam Lafferty Became Expendable for the Maple Leafs
Why did the Toronto Maple Leafs feel as though they could trade Sam Lafferty,...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Maple Leafs Trade Sam Lafferty to Canucks to Help Clear Cap Jam
The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded Sam Lafferty to the Vancouver Canucks in an...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Loss to Red Wings
In the last game of the preseason, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the...
-
Klingberg Struggles to Heed Advice of Maple Leafs Medical Team
John Klingberg said he wants to get back into the lineup for the Toronto...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Coach Says Starting Goaltender Job Not Officially Decided
Jack Campbell has played well enough in pre-season to earn the starting job for...
-
Senators and Josh Norris Frustrated Thanks to Prolonged Absence
The fact that Josh Norris isn't able to play and the Ottawa Senators thought...
-
Canucks Offer Concerning Injury Update on Carson Soucy
The Vancouver Canucks offered an update on Carson Soucy after the defenseman left a...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
4 Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 OT Win Against the Red Wings
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings in overtime 4-3....
-
Minnesota Wild/ 3 days ago
Wild’s Jared Spurgeon Expected to Miss Several Weeks With Injury
Jared Spurgeon, a defenseman for the Minnesota Wild, is reportedly going to miss a...