The Edmonton Oilers were actively pursuing a trade for forward Sam Lafferty before he was ultimately acquired by the Vancouver Canucks from the Toronto Maple Leafs, as reported by Elliotte Friedman on his recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast. According to Friedman, the Oilers had expressed interest in Lafferty dating back to the previous season. However, due to various complications, a deal couldn’t be finalized between the Oilers and the Leafs.

“I do think the Oilers were one of the teams that talked to the Leafs about Sam Lafferty.” He adds that they had interest in Lafferty going back to last season, “but they obviously couldn’t work out a deal.” Earlier this weekend, it was mentioned by Lowetide that the Oilers could make a deal in the next 24 hours. One has to wonder if this was the trade he figured they were working on.

Sam Lafferty was almost traded to the Edmonton Oilers

Friedman highlighted that the Oilers’ plans to acquire the forward were sent off the rails and further complicated by defenseman Markus Niemelainen’s injury, which forced them to make unexpected moves on the waiver wire. These maneuvers disrupted their intended roster adjustments. Lafferty, who the Oilers were eyeing as a potential solution, was impacted by these unforeseen challenges.

As the Oilers approach the upcoming season, they find themselves dealing with injury concerns involving key players like Mattias Ekholm, Ryan McLeod, and Niemelainen. These unexpected setbacks have left the team in a precarious position, prompting speculation about whether they will have to start the season with a short-handed roster.

Oilers Have Some Issues Heading into the Season

The Oilers’ management and coaching staff now face the challenge of strategizing amidst these uncertainties, aiming to overcome the hurdles posed by injuries and trade complications. if they end up losing a player like Raphael Lavoie to waivers, it will hurt even more that they weren’t able to trade for Lafferty.

The team’s ability to adapt and make the necessary adjustments will be closely watched as they navigate the evolving landscape leading up to the new NHL season

