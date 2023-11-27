Oilers Destroy Ducks in Lopsided 8-2 Win: McDavid Has 5 Points

In their second-straight dominant performance, the Edmonton secured an 8-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. It was a bit of a bumpy start, but the Oilers didn’t let it sink them and they went to produce an impressive offensive display. It was another game where the offensive juggernaut Oilers showed up, highlighted by their top guns putting points on the board. The 8-2 beating was a good sign that maybe the old Oilers are back.

The Ducks took an early lead, scoring 1-0, but Connor Brown quickly notched his first point as an Oiler, assisting Evander Kane to level the score at 1-1. Max Jones responded for the Ducks, reclaiming the lead at 2-1 with his second goal of the game. Despite a shaky start, Oilers’ goaltender Stuart Skinner found his rhythm, making critical saves.

Oilers Big Guns Turned It On for the 8-2 Win

A remarkable play by Connor McDavid, capitalizing on a 3-on-1 opportunity, tied the game at 2-2. The Oilers then hit their stride, with Darnell Nurse delivering a superb pass to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for a 3-2 lead. Zach Hyman continued his stellar performance, extending the Oilers’ lead to 4-2 by expertly maneuvering the puck into the net off a great feed from McDavid. The first period concluded with the Oilers holding a two-goal advantage.

McDavid and the Oilers beat Ducks 8-2

The Oilers continued their offensive prowess in the second period, with James Hamblin scoring his second of the season, contributing to the 5-2 lead. Hyman added another goal on a breakaway, securing his second of the night and leading the Oilers with 12 goals for the season. Goaltender Lukas Dostal was replaced by John Gibson as the Oilers dominated with a 6-2 lead at the end of the second period.

In the final frame, the Oilers maintained their momentum, adding two more goals. McDavid orchestrated a power-play goal, setting up Draisaitl for a patented one-timer, making it 7-2. The second power-play unit further capitalized, with Mattias Ekholm blasting a shot home to secure an 8-2 victory.

McDavid stood out with a stellar 5-point performance, tallying 1 goal and 4 assists, while Hyman and Nurse also made significant contributions, finishing with 3 points each. The Oilers showcased a collective effort, with 12 different players contributing points in the convincing win.

