Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings Fans Think They’ve Cracked the Jake Walman Trade Mystery
Fans believe the baffling Jake Walman trade by the Red Wings may have been tied to a failed deal. The Edmonton Oilers don’t seem to mind.
The mystery surrounding the Detroit Red Wings’ puzzling decision to trade defenseman Jake Walman — and a second-round pick — to the San Jose Sharks for “future considerations” may finally have an explanation. At the very least, a plausible theory exists, given that Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman refuses to discuss it.
On June 25, 2024, the San Jose Sharks acquired Walman and a 2024 2nd round pick (#53) from the Red Wings for future considerations. On March 6, 2025, the Edmonton Oilers acquired Walman from the San Jose Sharks for Carl Berglund and a conditional 2026 1st round pick.
Theories have swirled for over a year, especially after the Sharks flipped Walman for such a net profit. Now, a Reddit discussion on r/hockey has reignited the debate, with some fans believing Yzerman was clearing cap space for a trade that never materialized.
Did the Red Wings Have a Trade Ready With the Rangers?
According to several Reddit users, Yzerman reportedly thought he had a deal in place to acquire Jacob Trouba from the New York Rangers. But when Trouba used his no-trade clause to block the move, the Red Wings were left empty-handed — and without Walman.
Back in December of 2024, there was some confirmation from Trouba that the Red Wings trade had legs. “Obviously, I’ve thought about that,” Trouba said before suggesting that he wasn’t sure Detroit was all that keen on the deal. Trouba noted, “I think somebody should maybe verify with the Red Wings if they were interested. Has anybody taken that route?”
At the time, Kevin Weekes of ESPN responded, “I have. They were,” leading to an awkward silence that left Trouba seemingly at a loss for words.
Others suggest locker room tensions or commitment issues may have pushed Yzerman to move Walman quickly, noting cryptic comments from captain Dylan Larkin and other teammates at the time.
While Yzerman has remained silent, fans continue to categorize that deal as one of the worst in the NHL in some time. Yzerman has been heavily criticized for the perceived ineffectiveness of the trade, and he has never really explained how it all unfolded. Whether it was a failed blockbuster or an undisclosed internal issue, the Walman trade remains one of Yzerman’s most baffling moves as GM.
Next: Former Oiler Denies Rumors Linking Team to Young Goalie
More News
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 19 seconds ago
Red Wings Fans Think They’ve Cracked the Jake Walman Trade Mystery
Fans believe the baffling Jake Walman trade by the Red Wings may have been...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 hours ago
Former GM: Oilers Missed ‘Home Run’ Goalie Deal with Boston?
Did the Bruins Oilers goalie trade miss a key opportunity? Explore the potential impact...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Oilers CEO: McDavid’s Extension Feels ‘Unlike’ Draisaitl Deal
Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson says Connor McDavid’s next contract feels different than Leon Draisaitl’s...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Blockbuster Trade Deadline Hot Take Faces Major Roadblock
An Edmonton Oilers analyst the Oilers could make a splash at the trade deadline...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Trade Watch: Oilers Could Make Bold Move in Goal Before Deadline
With pressure mounting the Edmonton Oilers are exploring bold options in goal — and...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Kraken Keep Jared McCann Off Trade Market Amid Interest from 4 Teams
The Kraken have shut down trade inquiries on Jared McCann for now, but if...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
“He’s Only 26”: Former Oiler with Valid Point on Imminent Skinner Trade
At just 26, the Oilers’ playoff goalie has faced intense scrutiny — and earned...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 3 days ago
Insider Praises Rossi’s Deal, Explains McTavish Delay with Ducks
Marco Rossi found common ground with the Wild to secure a bridge deal, while...
-
Florida Panthers/ 4 days ago
New Timeline: Matthew Tkachuk to Miss Start of Season After Surgery
Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk’s surgery sidelines him until at least January, leaving Florida juggling...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 4 days ago
Bedard’s Next Contract Could Be a Shocker— Thanks to Frank Nazar
With Frank Nazar’s new $6.6M deal setting a precedent, Connor Bedard’s next contract for...