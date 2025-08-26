Red Wings Fans Think They’ve Cracked the Jake Walman Trade Mystery

The mystery surrounding the Detroit Red Wings’ puzzling decision to trade defenseman Jake Walman — and a second-round pick — to the San Jose Sharks for “future considerations” may finally have an explanation. At the very least, a plausible theory exists, given that Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman refuses to discuss it.

On June 25, 2024, the San Jose Sharks acquired Walman and a 2024 2nd round pick (#53) from the Red Wings for future considerations. On March 6, 2025, the Edmonton Oilers acquired Walman from the San Jose Sharks for Carl Berglund and a conditional 2026 1st round pick.

Jake Walman traded by Red Wings and winds up with the Oilers

Theories have swirled for over a year, especially after the Sharks flipped Walman for such a net profit. Now, a Reddit discussion on r/hockey has reignited the debate, with some fans believing Yzerman was clearing cap space for a trade that never materialized.

Did the Red Wings Have a Trade Ready With the Rangers?

According to several Reddit users, Yzerman reportedly thought he had a deal in place to acquire Jacob Trouba from the New York Rangers. But when Trouba used his no-trade clause to block the move, the Red Wings were left empty-handed — and without Walman.

Back in December of 2024, there was some confirmation from Trouba that the Red Wings trade had legs. “Obviously, I’ve thought about that,” Trouba said before suggesting that he wasn’t sure Detroit was all that keen on the deal. Trouba noted, “I think somebody should maybe verify with the Red Wings if they were interested. Has anybody taken that route?”

At the time, Kevin Weekes of ESPN responded, “I have. They were,” leading to an awkward silence that left Trouba seemingly at a loss for words.

Others suggest locker room tensions or commitment issues may have pushed Yzerman to move Walman quickly, noting cryptic comments from captain Dylan Larkin and other teammates at the time.

While Yzerman has remained silent, fans continue to categorize that deal as one of the worst in the NHL in some time. Yzerman has been heavily criticized for the perceived ineffectiveness of the trade, and he has never really explained how it all unfolded. Whether it was a failed blockbuster or an undisclosed internal issue, the Walman trade remains one of Yzerman’s most baffling moves as GM.

Next: Former Oiler Denies Rumors Linking Team to Young Goalie

