Oilers Being Linked to Goaltending Waiver Claim

When goaltender Connor Ingram was placed on waivers Thursday, the Edmonton Oilers instantly became a team that was being linked to a waiver claim. Among the hockey analysts and insiders connecting the dots was Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos. He believed Carolina might be interested, but also noted, “I have heard the Oilers are kicking tires as well, possibly on the thought of Connor Ingram.”

Ingram, 28, played 22 games for Utah last season before entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on March 9. A two-time program participant, he previously sought help in 2021 for depression and undiagnosed OCD.

Connor Ingram Oilers

After two solid seasons, things trended the wrong direction, and he had a .882 in 22 games last year for the Utah Mammoth. GM Bill Armstrong confirmed on media day that Ingram would not attend training camp as the team worked to find him a new home. A trade never materialized, and he was placed on waivers. If he clears, which most believe he will not, he will continue his career in the AHL.

Do the Oilers Make Sense for Ingram?

Whether the Oilers are interested in Ingram is unknown beyond a few whispers. Considering he’s a $1.95M netminder that could be acquired without giving up assets, it might appeal to Edmonton. At the same time, GM Stan Bowman said when asked if he might kick tires on another “free” goalie in Carter Hart, “Right now we’re really not looking at those types of situations.” When he made those comments, it sounded less about not liking Hart and more about trying out their current tandem until it was proven that Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard weren’t going to work. “I like where Stu is at with the way he trained and his outlook coming into the year. So I think we’re going to go forward with that.”

Should the Oilers make a play for Ingram? Even if they do, will another team make a claim first? The Oilers are well down the list when it comes to waiver priority. Ingram might not even get to them.

