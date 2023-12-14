Oilers’ Hyman Stands Against Hate: As We All Should

Before I became a hockey writer, I was a professor at the University of Alberta for more than 40 years. In that capacity, I wrote books about topics like human history, political and economic systems, and world religions. One of my early books (now going on 50 years old) was a book titled Religion and Value, where I shared the meaning of the festivals and celebrations for every major world religion.

What I found in my research for that book was that every major world religion, although quite different, shared very similar core values. My point here is that there’s something quite special about each religion that we as humans can learn from. Given that background, I believe that it’s time for us all – Jewish or not – to understand and learn from Hanukkah together.

Zach Hyman’s Call to Eradicate Hate Is a Reminder for Us All

As Zach Hyman celebrates Hanukkah with his family, he spoke out to share a Jewish proverb that advises us to “Hope for a miracle, but don’t rely on it.” Despite this festive holiday season, Hyman – who is a proud Jewish man – is refusing to passively ‘hope’ away antisemitism.

“I think it's important that when things are really tough, a community binds together. It sticks together and fights antisemitism.”



A product of Toronto’s Jewish community, Hyman is the grandson of Holocaust survivors. He’s also deeply rooted in his heritage. This Hanukkah, he has chosen to speak out as a way to shed light on what he sees as the alarming rise of antisemitism in North America.

To know Hyman’s history is to know that he has been a role model for young Jewish people both in Toronto, but also wherever he’s played hockey. Now with the Edmonton Oilers, he continues to believe it’s crucial to unite the community and combat antisemitism – and I believe more generally any kind of hatred – actively.

What’s Happening Widely in Canada and the United States

In Canada, anti-semitism seems to be on the rise. Toronto Police reported they have had to respond to a significant increase in hate-related incidents. Specifically, antisemitic events are on the rise. In the United States, the Anti-Defamation League recorded a 337% increase in antisemitic incidents compared to the same period in 2022.

Hyman – as we all should – believes that Jewish people should feel safe in Canada and the United States. However, recent attacks and bomb threats against synagogues have created an atmosphere of fear. Hyman has chosen to speak out because he’s shocked and disappointed. He believes everyone needs to be protected from hate speech. He condemns the lack of unequivocal condemnation for calls for the genocide of Jewish peoples.

Hyman shares that in 2023 efforts to eradicate all actions of hate (including antisemitism) should be part of everyone’s agenda. He calls for collective action against all forms of prejudice, be it religious, based on sexual orientation, or race.

A Lot of Shared Lessons to Be Learned from Hanukkah

As I noted earlier, whether celebrated or not, I believe we all would do well to understand the meaning of Hanukkah. I also believe that Hyman’s message extends far beyond the Jewish community. He urges us all to recognize the rise in hate, to speak out against it, and to stand in solidarity against it. Hyman’s action is a reminder that humanity should actively work to build a world where everyone feels safe, regardless of their background.

While Hanukkah is a Jewish festival with specific historical and cultural significance, its lessons can be relevant for people from all religions and backgrounds. There are at least three key life lessons that all of us might learn from Hanukkah.

Lesson One is that we need to be resilient in the face of adversity. Hanukkah commemorates the triumph of a small group of Jewish rebels, the Maccabees, against a much larger and more powerful adversary. The story shows the importance of resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity. Non-Jewish individuals can also be inspired to remain resilient in challenging times, to face obstacles with determination, and to find strength in their convictions.

Lesson Two is that the power of light is greater than the power of darkness. A central symbol of Hanukkah is the lighting of the menorah, a nine-branched candelabrum. The festival celebrates the miracle of a small amount of oil lasting for eight days and, because it did, it illuminated the darkness. This theme of light winning over darkness can serve as a reminder of the power of hope and positivity. It also encourages us all to bring light into the lives of others. Non-Jewish individuals can learn from Hanukkah to become sources of positivity and hope in the world, even during difficult times.

Lesson Three is to celebrate diversity and inclusivity. Hanukkah encourages an appreciation for diversity and the importance of allowing individuals to express their unique identities. Non-Jewish individuals can learn from this celebration to foster inclusivity, respect differences, and embrace diversity in their communities.

The Lesson Hyman Teaches Us All as Humans

In short, Hyman’s message to us all is that there is value in understanding, tolerance, and unity. These universal principles extend beyond cultural or religious boundaries.

Although the lessons I have noted are inspired by the key themes of Hanukkah, we all can find meaning and guidance in these universal principles. The world would be a better place if we all became more resilient, positive, and inclusive.

