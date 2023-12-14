Can Connor McDavid Reach a Ridiculous Milestone This Season?

While the NHL celebrates John Tavares’ 1000-point milestone, one conversation shifted attention to the potential for Connor McDavid to achieve this feat in six fewer seasons. The SDPN sports podcast highlighted that Tavares reaching 1000 points is significant, but that McDavid has a chance to accomplish the same in six fewer seasons is just plain ridiculous.

You can see the video below where the panel talks about this actually being a possibility for the captain of the Edmonton Oilers. They laughed at the idea of it, noting at just how incredible McDavid’s run has been thus far in his career.

McDavid presently boasts 888 career points, and with the Oilers playing 26 games this season, the prospect emerges that he can do something incredible. If he maintains a pace of two points per game over the next 56 games, he could hit 1000 points this season. When you consider that McDavid has 22 points in his last eight games, two points per game is nothing. And, if you look at his rough personal start to the season, he should realistically already have 900 the way he’s been turning it on. There were times during the Oilers’ slump that he was held scoreless. Now that the team is feeling normal, he’s healthy, and the offense is clicking, 1000 points is not a stretch.

McDavid has played 593 NHL regular season games. Wayne Gretzky achieved the milestone of 1000 points in a record 424 games, with Mario Lemieux following at 513 games. That McDavid could be in the conversation among the fastest to get there only adds to his already growing legacy.

Oilers Need the Wins First

While it’s an incredible thought, it’s not something McDavid is probably even thinking about. Any day of the week McDavid would prefer to take a “w” than get a point. If it meant winning the Stanley Cup, McDavid would likely sacrifice all of his points for the rest of the season.

Connor McDavid John Tavares Oilers 1000 points

The Oilers are now .500 on the season and have a chance to jump over that mark with a win against Tampa Bay on Thursday night. That matters most. If the 1000 points comes as a result of the wins, great. McDavid has all sorts of time to hit 1000 points. He will inevitably do it. If it happens this season only matters if he’s hoisting a Cup when this is all said and done.

Next: Oilers’ Evander Kane Misses Practice, Dealing With Mystery Injury