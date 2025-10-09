Oilers Have Signed UFA Forward Jack Roslovic [Report]

** Update: The Oilers made the signing official during the second period of Wednesday’s game. They tweeted, “We interrupt game coverage for a moment to let you know the #Oilers have agreed to terms with forward Jack Roslovic on a one-year contract with an AAV of $1.5 million.”

We interrupt game coverage for a moment to let you know the #Oilers have agreed to terms with forward Jack Roslovic on a one-year contract with an AAV of $1.5 million. https://t.co/475rPk9mbW — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 9, 2025

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Edmonton Oilers have re-engaged in discussions with UFA forward Jack Roslovic. It also looks as though they’ve signed the 22-goal scorer.

Elliotte Friedman broke the news during the Oilers vs. Flames game on Wednesday night. He wrote, “As mentioned during the intermission, hearing Oilers have re-engaged with Jack Roslovic. We will see where it goes.” Not long after, he added, “He will be signing there.”

Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. As they become available, we’ll update the post.

He is going to be signing there https://t.co/ONOFZ6xlAl — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 9, 2025

Roslovic had been waiting on a deal with a team that appeared not to come. He was skating in Columbus, hoping to secure a multi-year contract. It will be intriguing to see if the Oilers give him more than a single season.

Oilers Have Been in On Roslovic All Summer

In mid-September, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun said the following:

“I do believe there was an offer from the Edmonton Oilers at some point, but Roslovic, 28, turned it down… Word is he’d like to get term on his next deal — more than one year. That may not be easy to do this late into things, with teams mostly filled out. But we’ll see.”

If (when) Roslovic joins the team, it will be interesting to see who comes out. Noah Philp has made the opening night roster as a depth center, and Curtis Lazar was a healthy scratch. This likely won’t be good news for either player, as it will likely impact their hopes of earning regular minutes in the NHL this season.

