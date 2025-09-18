Oilers Experiment with New Lines as Training Camp Gets Underway

Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch is shaking things up in preparation for the 2025-26 season, and Thursday’s practice offered a first glimpse at his plans. The most eye-catching combination saw newcomer David Tomasek skating alongside Connor McDavid and Andrew Mangiapane. While both Tomasek and Mangiapane stand to benefit from the opportunity, it’s Tomasek’s placement that has some fans excited.

General Manager Stan Bowman spoke highly of Tomasek during Wednesday’s media session, highlighting his versatility. “David has been a strong centre, but he can play wing as well,” Bowman said. “He’s a right-handed shot, which we don’t have many of, and he can get the puck off his stick quickly.”

Bowman also noted Tomasek’s scoring touch, recalling his success in the Swedish League and emphasizing his knack for finding open space. Knoblauch appears intrigued by the idea of a shooter complementing McDavid’s speed and playmaking early in camp. Bowman noted, “He could be a good winger for one of the top centres too, so I think we are going to see how that looks over the next two weeks here.”

David Tomasek Oilers

Other line combinations included Adam Henrique centering Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Matt Savoie, while Max Jones skated with Noah Philp and Curtis Lazar. With several players absent, these early experiments are far from final, but the Oilers are clearly exploring new offensive options.

