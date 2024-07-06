Oilers Land Matthew Savoie in Trade with Sabres for Ryan McLeod

The Edmonton Oilers have made a trade, acquiring forward Matthew Savoie from the Buffalo Sabres. In exchange, the Oilers have sent forwards Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio to Buffalo. This trade marks a strategic move for Edmonton, aiming to bolster their roster with a promising young talent.
Matthew Savoie, known for his skill and right-handed shot, played a crucial role in Moose Jaw’s WHL Championship run. He is widely regarded as a top-tier prospect and is expected to become the Oilers’ top-ranked prospect. Savoie’s entry-level contract provides the Oilers with three years of cap-friendly terms, adding financial flexibility to their roster management.
According to TSN’s Craig Button:
“This is a four-quarter win for the Oilers. First, they get a highly skilled player. Then you get a player on an entry-level contract for three years. Third, you get salary cap relief, and fourth, you take advantage of a situation where the opposing team had a surplus of the same player (smaller, skilled players). I view it as a win for Edmonton.”
Savoie has dealt with his share of injuries which might be why the Sabres were willing to move on from him.
Oilers Lose Solid Forward in McLeod to Sabres
Ryan McLeod, the 24-year-old forward traded to Buffalo, had a solid season with the Oilers, scoring 30 points in 81 games. McLeod is known for his two-way play and penalty-killing abilities, though his offensive potential remains a topic of debate. Despite this, he is recognized as one of the fastest skaters in the NHL, which aligns with the Sabres’ recent moves to enhance their team speed.
“I’ve watched McLeod since he was 15. He has never been a big point producer. He is what he is, a solid NHLer,” added Button, providing perspective on McLeod’s career trajectory.
Tyler Tullio, also part of the trade, joins the Sabres as a young forward with potential, adding depth to Buffalo’s prospect pool.
The Oilers Moved Money and Got a Strong Prospect
This trade reflects Edmonton’s strategic approach to managing its roster and salary cap while acquiring a high-potential player in Savoie. As the Oilers look to build on their success and balance their cap situation amidst a busy free-agency period, Savoie’s addition could provide a significant boost to their future performance. Meanwhile, McLeod and Tullio will have the opportunity to develop and contribute to the Sabres’ ongoing efforts to strengthen their lineup.
Next: One Big Difference as Oilers Try to Sign Draisaitl and Bouchard
More News
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 hours ago
Oilers Land Matthew Savoie in Trade with Sabres for Ryan McLeod
The Edmonton Oilers and Buffalo Sabres made a trade on Friday. The Oilers acquired...
-
Calgary Flames/ 8 hours ago
3 Calgary Flames Players That Could Be On The Trade Block
The Calgary Flames could be expected to make more moves in the future as...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 days ago
What’s Really Going in New York Between the Rangers and Trouba?
There is a lot of drama surrounding the New York Rangers and Jacob Trouba....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Everything You Should Know About Oilers’ Early Free Agency Moves
Recapping the Edmonton Oilers' free agency moves, some new faces were acquired while many...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Examining Janmark’s Much-Deserved Multi-Year Deal with Oilers
Edmonton Oilers bottom six forward Mattias Janmark signs a three year contract extension worth...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Hedman Signs Same Deal to Stamkos After Exit: Coincidence?
Victor Hedman signs the same deal as Steven Stamkos one day after the latter...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 days ago
Day 1 Winners and Losers of Free Agency: Predators, Bruins, Blackhawks, Kraken, Oilers
The first day of NHL Free Agency was insane as multiple targets got signed....
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Recapping 2024 NHL Free Agency For The Calgary Flames
The Flames were relatively active in free agency as they looked to make moves...
-
Nashville Predators/ 4 days ago
Predators Lock Down Alexandre Carrier for Three Years
The Nashville Predators have come to terms with defensemen Alexandre Carrier, bringing him back...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 4 days ago
Hurricanes Replace Blue Line Losses: Sign Walker, Gostisbehere
The Carolina Hurricanes replace blue line losses in Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce by...