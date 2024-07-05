3 Calgary Flames Players That Could Be On The Trade Block

The Calgary Flames have officially entered a new era, embarking on a much-needed rebuild. With a solid plan and clear direction for the future, fans are thrilled about what’s ahead. The focus now is on prioritizing young talent by acquiring draft capital and prospects.

GM Craig Conroy did commendable work last season in dealing with the team’s pending UFAs. Thanks to his efforts, the Flames have begun replenishing their asset pool, setting them up well for the future. However, the job is far from complete.

The Flames still have several players who could be valuable trade assets in the upcoming season and beyond. While a full teardown isn’t on the agenda, the right trade offer might shift their strategy. With only four players remaining from their 2021-2022 roster, it’s clear that the team hasn’t been scared of significant change with Flames fans learning to expect the unexpected. Here are three players who could be involved in trade discussions and could be next on the trade block as the rebuild continues:

Andrei Kuzmenko, Left Winger

The Flames acquired Andrei Kuzmenko in the Elias Lindholm trade which sent the Swedish centerman to Vancouver. This season, Kuzmenko mightily struggled with the Canucks as his playing style didn’t match up with Rick Tocchet‘s coaching system. In 43 games with the Canucks, Kuzmenko only scored 8 goals and 21 points as his role with the team kept decreasing. He often found himself playing bottom-six minutes and at times was even a healthy scratch. Kuzmenko’s poor production was not justifying his $5.5 million cap hit and it’s safe to say that a change of scenery was needed.

Andrei Kuzmenko Flames NHL

Fast forward to when Kuzmenko arrived in Calgary and made an immediate impact. He scored 14 goals and 25 points in 29 games with the Flames, carving out a solid role for himself in their top six and on the powerplay.

Kuzmenko will be entering next season with one year left on his deal and will be a pending UFA. He’s also 28 years old and doesn’t exactly fit the Flames’ 3-5 year timeline. There’s also not a strong indication that he would want to extend with the club yet, and you don’t want to lose an asset for nothing. It makes sense for the Flames to see how Kuzmenko performs next season and to go from there. Since he doesn’t fit their timeline, Kuzmenko would be an amazing asset to offer near the trade deadline. Contending teams always love to acquire scoring depth and Kuzmenko would be a great addition due to his scoring touch and powerplay abilities. Depending on how well he plays, the Flames have the potential to gain pretty good assets in return for the Russian forward.

Anthony Mantha, Right Winger

Anthony Mantha is another winger the Flames will have on their team next season. The 29-year-old recently signed with the club on July 1st, and will join the team on a one-year deal.

His cap hit for this season will be $3.5 million which is very reasonable. For Mantha, this is purely a “show me” type of deal. This means that he’ll get the opportunity to play top-six minutes and on the Flames’ special teams in hopes of putting up good numbers. Last season, Mantha had a bounce-back performance recording 23 goals and 44 points split between the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights.

Mantha adds an offensive element to the Flames’ lineup as well as veteran leadership. He was also brought in hopes of sparking chemistry with winger Jonathan Huberdeau. The two players have skated together in the offseason and have a relationship off the ice.

"I skated with Huberdeau over the past summers, Pelletier a little bit last summer. Two of the familiar faces I have around Calgary."



Anthony Mantha might be new to the #Flames but he heads into the 2024-25 season with a couple of connections on the roster! pic.twitter.com/tJTOYmpq22 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 1, 2024

With that being said, Mantha is still likely to be a trade chip for the Flames. His contract allows for flexibility and efficient asset management for the team. With a one year deal, there’s zero risk involved so even if the fit doesn’t work out, it’s only for one season.

Rasmus Andersson, Defense

While the Flames still plan on keeping some players, Rasmus Andersson has the potential to be a high demand asset across the league. The 27-year-old defenseman was a second-round pick by the Flames in the 2015 NHL Draft and has blossomed into a solid top-four defender in Calgary

Andersson had a down year this past season, as he scored 9 goals and 39 points in 78 games played, and finished the year with a -11. His stats weren’t stellar, but Andersson is still a offensive defenseman that is capable of giving you 35-40 points while playing top-four minutes. He’s also on a bargain of a contract as he’s only making $4.5 million till 2026. With his age being 27 and likely wanting a substantial raise on his next deal, many question if the Flames are willing to hand over the cash.

Rasmus Andersson Calgary Flames

The question yet again is whether Andersson fits the timeline of the team. Would he want to re-sign on a team that won’t be competitive in some time, or would he want to look elsewhere? Either way, Andersson would be an amazing add for any contending team’s defense core. He’s a right-shot which are always in high demand and there’s also his favorable contract. Andersson’s contract is also quite retention-friendly, which could net a greater return for the Flames if trading him is the route they chose.

Expect trade rumors to heat up on Andersson’s status. With a rebuild in full effect, really no name is off the table. If the Flames get a substantial trade offer for a veteran player, it’s likely they pull the trigger on it at this point.

