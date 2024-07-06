Leon Draisaitl’s agent Jiri Poner told Michael Bauer of Germany’s EishockeyNews this weekend that the ball was in the Oilers’ court when it came to a contract extension for the German superstar. Draisaitl is playing the 2024-25 season, the final of his current deal, at a salary of $8.5 million and is due for a hefty raise. Edmonton has no issue giving it to him, but as every team must navigate the term and dollar amount matter.
Poner said:
“There’s no rush yet, but either it happens quickly, i.e. by the end of August, or it doesn’t work out at all,” Poner said in German. “It will also become clear whether Edmonton wants him or not. Leon holds all the trump cards.”
He also noted that Draisaitl “has been playing at least 30 percent below his value for three years. But that’s not a complaint.”
Draisaitl Has the Oilers In a Sticky Situation
Poner indicated the cards he plans to play during negotiations too. He acknowledged that the Oilers will have to weigh the consequences of not getting a deal done that Draisaitl likes. First, a short-term deal isn’t out of the realm of possibility, but the sooner that deal happens, the sooner Leon becomes a free agent again. He either leaves or his price tag potentially skyrockets even more than it already has. Second, the Oilers have to think about how Connor McDavid will react to Draisaitl either being strong-armed, leaving, or traded. Poner finished with, “I’m very confident that an agreement will be reached with Edmonton that will satisfy both sides.”
Granted, if the Oilers are happy to pay Draisailt whatever and on an eight-year deal to keep him long-term, none of this is a problem. It’s only if the team is thinking they aren’t sure they want Leon for eight more years or there’s an internal cap they’ve placed on his yearly salary that negotiations potentially become strenuous.
