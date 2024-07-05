One Big Difference as Oilers Try to Sign Draisaitl and Bouchard

The Edmonton Oilers face a unique situation with contract negotiations for both Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard, whose deals end at the same time this coming season. While Draisaitl’s extension seems straightforward, with a potential cap hit in the $13-14 million range, the Bouchard negotiation presents different dynamics.

General Manager Jeff Jackson, experienced in contract negotiations, will navigate Draisaitl’s extension without much issue, assuming the superstar wants to stay. As Jason Gregor of Oilers Nation points out, the organization is prepared to offer Draisaitl an eight-year deal, but if he prefers a shorter term of four or five years, they are willing to accommodate. Recent acquisitions like Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson demonstrate the Oilers’ commitment to building a competitive team around Draisaitl and his good buddy Connor McDavid, and most insiders think Draisaitl will be sticking around. It’s more a matter of when, not if he signs.

Evan Bouchard Over time goal

On the other hand, Evan Bouchard’s situation is different because he’s a restricted free agent (RFA). Bouchard, who turns 25 in December, had an impressive playoff run, setting a record for assists by a defenseman. He scored more than 30 points, which is practically unheard of. Some might suggest locking him up right away, but the Oilers might not rush to extend his contract.

The Oilers Have a Few Guarantees With Bouchard

First, Edmonton could qualify Bouchard next June, leading to a likely arbitration filing. Historically, most players sign contracts before the arbitration process concludes, reducing the risk for the Oilers. Second, even if Bouchard continues to produce at a high level, his potential salary range is projected to be $10-11 million and that won’t increase between now and whenever he’s signed. He’s unlikely to score more than he did this past season and there’s potential reward in waiting to see if a slight drop in production also slightly drops his salary.

For the Oilers, Gregor notes the bigger concern is playing with the roster to fit Bouchard’s deal in. Edmonton won’t have to do much to accommodate Draisaitl’s raise as the increase in salary cap will cover it. However, pieces will have to leave the roster to fit in the increase that will be Bouchard’s new deal. It will serve the Oilers better to see how everyone plays this coming season, making the best decision after they know who is worth keeping and who can be cut loose.

