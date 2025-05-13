Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Get Good News on Ekholm and Pickard’s Injuries
The Edmonton Oilers got potentially good news on the injuries to Mattias Ekholm and Cavin Pickard on Tuesday.
The Edmonton Oilers are already having a good day, having beaten the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of their second-round series. But, the news got even better as a couple of players out injured might be back sooner rather than later.
TSN’s Ryan Rishaug said that Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that defenseman Mattias Ekholm may be available in the next series. He writes, “He’s been taking light skates.” Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk posted on Monday, “Some good news on the Mattias Ekholm front as he has begun skating again. However, I’m told he is still weeks away, at best.”
So too, goaltender Calvin Pickard is day to day. That’s good news considering rumblings that he could be out another week made the rounds on Monday, just before Stuart Skinner posted a shutout performance.
How Much Better Can the Oilers Be with Ekholm and Pickard?
The thought of how improved the Oilers would be if they had a healthy Ekholm in the lineup and had access to both Pickard and Skinner on a game-by-game basis is salivating for fans. Edmonton’s blue line has stepped up in a big way, with the sixth spot going to one of Troy Stecher or Ty Emberson. But, if you slot Ekholm in and have a grouping of Ekholm, Evan Bouchard, Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak, Jake Walman, and John Klingberg, it’s one of the NHL’s most solid one-through-six set-ups.
Meanwhile, Pickard has been excellent in relief and gives the Oilers a chance to win, having strung together six in a row in this postseason. He might be one of the best backups in the NHL.
The Oilers appear to be finding their stride and when healthy, could become Stanley Cup favorites.
