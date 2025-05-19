Edmonton Oilers
Suprising Source Hints Retirement for Oilers’ Corey Perry Imminent
Is Corey Perry looking at retirement after this season with the Edmonton Oilers? A surprising source may have spilled the beans.
This may be the final season for Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry. The veteran winger just turned 40, and during a recent interview with Colby Armstrong, he was asked how much time he has left in his career. A surprising source hinted that this 2025 playoff push may be Perry’s last run and that retirement might be around the corner.
Armstrong alluded to Draisaitl’s comments that Perry could play until he was 50 years old. Armstrong then turned to Corey Perry’s son, who was in attendance during the interview, and asked what he thought about that. His son gave a surprising, open response: “Mom says one more year.”
Has Perry Agreed to Call It Quits After This Season?
The suggestion here is that Perry has had a conversation with his family about how long he’s going to continue playing. The veteran winger has made the most of his NHL career, helping teams in several playoff runs, including the Oilers over the past couple of seasons. He’s won a Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks and made the Stanley Cup Final in several seasons since then, but has yet to win another one. He’s clinging to the idea that he’s with an Oilers team that has the chance to go all the way, last season falling one game shy of another Stanley Cup.
Can he get it this season before he potentially hangs up his skates, as he may have agreed to do so with his wife and his son.
Perry has had one of the more productive seasons in recent memory, and the Oilers would certainly consider signing him to another one-year deal if he wanted to stay in 2025-26. His hockey IQ hasn’t left him, and he’s got the tools to remain productive, serving in any role asked of him.
RICK COLLIOU
May 19, 2025 at 1:35 pm
If the interview was recent, and the littler Perry said “Mom says one more year”, wouldn’t that mean one more season with the Oil…..?