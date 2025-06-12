Edmonton Oilers
Stuart Skinner: Will “Mr. Game 4” Deliver for the Oilers?
Stuart Skinner has played extremely well in Game 4s during his playoff career. Can he carry that forward on Thursday night for the Oilers?
Ahead of Thursday’s big game between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers, goaltender Stuart Skinner is being pegged as “Mr. Game 4”. He boasts an impressive 6-0 record in Game 4 playoff appearances, including a 1.26 goals-against average (GAA) and an outstanding .955 save percentage. His two shutouts in these pivotal games have earned him another chance despite a less-than-ideal Game 3 showing, all while the team makes lineup changes in the hopes of avoiding being pushed to the brink of elimination.
Stuart Skinner has NEVER LOST a Game 4 ?— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 12, 2025
He might just be “Mr. Game 4” with these career Game 4 stats ?
(h/t: @SNstats) pic.twitter.com/ItrsXd0TLq
Despite his recent struggles in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final — allowing 13 goals through the first three games and even being pulled during Game 3 — the hope is that Skinner’s remarkable Game 4 pedigree will be a factor.
Historically, Skinner tends to perform better in recurring high-pressure situations. He told the media on Thursday that he feels he improves as a series progresses. “I felt like I was going to be in,” he said, knowing the reputation he brings to Game 4s. “As a series progresses, I usually feel better, more in a rhythm. I don’t really see too much reason to panic quite yet.”
However, skepticism remains among fans, especially given the turbulent Game 3 that featured 140 penalty minutes and contentious officiating, leading some to question about whether the Panthers have the Oilers’ number. It’s early and there is plenty of series left to play, but if Edmonton loses Thursday night and Skinner has a rough outing, the Oilers are in trouble.
Edmonton will surely go to Calvin Pickard in Game 5, and questions will surround Skinner’s longevity with the organization.
With Game 4 looming, all eyes will be on Skinner to see if the Oilers’ goaltender truly lives up to the “Mr. Game 4” nickname or if it’s all just a coincidence. If he has a big game, it can swing momentum back in Edmonton’s favor. The series would then become a best-of-three.
