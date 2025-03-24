Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Poised to Be Dangerous Heading Into Playoffs
If the Edmonton Oilers can win with their depth guys, once the stars get back in the lineup, the Oilers could be a dangerous playoff team.
The Edmonton Oilers are showing they can be more than just a two-man show. Despite missing superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the team secured a huge win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night, sparking a comment from former Oiler Chris Pronger. He noted that this stretch run without the top stars is a crucial test. If the team’s depth — which has been criticized for much of the season over a lack of productivity — can step up, the Oilers become pretty dangerous as the playoffs arrive and when the big guns get back.
The injured Oilers crew give props to their teammates on a hard-fought win 👊 pic.twitter.com/VroXl2Md0y— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 23, 2025
“Oilers with a huge win minus their 2 Superstars. This next week will be a good test and opportunity for them to create a more balanced attack and get more players involved offensively so that once the big dogs come back, they won’t be a two-trick pony come playoffs.”
Leading the charge has been Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who has been on fire with nine points in his last three games. Meanwhile, Jeff Skinner is finding his role, boosting his goal total to 14 on the season as he starts to show the coaching staff it was a mistake to overlook him early in the campaign.
Zach Hyman has been solid after a bit of a slow start, and Viktor Arvidsson is starting to pick up the pace of his game, even if his goal total isn’t where the Oilers had hoped it would be. Corey Perry has been a pleasant surprise this season and the Oilers are getting offensive help from their blue line.
How Dangerous Will the Oilers Be When Important Pieces Return to the Lineup?
With McDavid, Draisaitl, Trent Frederic, and Evander Kane all expected to return before or during the playoffs, the Oilers are in an ideal position to really add to what they hope becomes a well-rounded attack. As the middle-tier and depth guys build confidence without their stars, getting four impactful pieces back onto the roster could be a massive boost for Edmonton, and at just the right time.
Their ability to succeed without four key players speaks volumes about their depth, making them a dangerous team as the postseason approaches.
Next: Oilers Quick Hits: McDavid, Draisaitl, Skinner, Nugent-Hopkins
