Should the Oilers Bring in Matthew Savoie Next Season?

Since his acquisition from the Buffalo Sabres earlier this season, Matthew Savoie has only played four games for the Edmonton Oilers. Savoie, 21, only recorded one point in his NHL stint. He registered an assist in a 6-3 loss against the Philadelphia Flyers. With the potential of multiple forwards leaving the team in free agency, Savoie may have the opportunity to get a roster spot. Despite the possibility, letting Savoie play full-time may be a risk.

Savoie Only Has One Season of Professional League Experience

When Savoie played in the Sabres organization, he played six games with the Rochester Americans in the AHL before earning a call-up. However, he only played one NHL game before being sent back to juniors. In his debut, he was limited to just five shifts, totaling four minutes of ice time. After being traded to the Oilers, he received more opportunities, averaging 12 minutes per night. Though he still didn’t get the full NHL experience. A few weeks ago, Savoie was sent back down to the AHL. In the 53 AHL games he has played this season; he has 16 goals and 26 assists with a +17 +/-.

Matthew Savoie Edmonton Oilers

In total, the 21-year-old has 59 games of AHL experience—not even one full season—and five games of NHL experience. Given the Oilers’ roster of experienced NHL veterans, Savoie would likely struggle to secure ice time. If GM Stan Bowman allows him another year in the AHL, he could continue developing under top-tier coaches and trainers. Competing against NHL-sized players would also help him adjust to the physical demands of the league.

His Size and Strength is Still in Development

At 5’9″, 179lbs, Savoie is greatly under the NHL size average. According to EliteProspects, every single team has an average weight of above 194lbs and an average height of above 6’1″. At 21, Savoie’s weight is largely set, but with a proper diet and training regimen, he can still add muscle. A prime example is Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks, who weighed just 161 lbs in his draft year but bulked up to 184 lbs through years of training. If Savoie follows a similar path, he could potentially reach 190 lbs, allowing him to compete more effectively at the NHL level.

Adding weight and muscle mass isn’t about reaching a specific mark, however. Savoie’s playing style relies on speed and endurance, which means that he doesn’t need to be the biggest player on the ice. Adding muscle will assist in holding his own battles along the boards and in front of the net. Many players like Pettersson have bulked up while maintaining their skills.

