Oilers at a Bit of a Crossroads With Adam Henrique

As per Elliotte Friedman, Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says the team has a decision to make on forward Adam Henrique. Friedman notes in a recent twee, He’s [Knoblauch] is “thinking about inserting him in Game 2. Called him 98 percent, but added a bit more time would make him 100 percent.” It’s an intriguing issue for the Oilers, who are playing well and have an early 1-0 series lead over the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.
In any other circumstance, the Oilers would probably be eager to get Henrique back into the lineup. He’s arguably their sixth or seventh top forward and he gives the Oilers’ third line a lot more depth, potentially with the flexibility to switch up the top six if needed. But, the Oilers have found some chemistry on their lines, even if the third line could contribute a bit more scoring. The team has played well since Game 6 of their series with the Vancouver Canucks and carried it forward into the Dallas series.
The question becomes, do the Oilers push things to get that added depth? Or, do they give Henrique an extra game, waiting until Game 3 to bring him into the lineup and on home ice?
Knoblauch Has Wisely Made Tough Choices for Oilers
Bringing in Henrique means taking out someone like Connor Brown or Derek Ryan. That too comes with potential risks as both are penalty killers and the Oilers’ PK has been tremendous. It leads the playoffs in success and they went 5-for-5 on Thursday night. Henrique can penalty kill, but again, if he’s not 100 percent, is that the best way to go?
Brown has been getting his chances, even if he hasn’t cashed in. Ryan has been outstanding in the faceoff dot, which seems potentially extra important right now as Leon Draisaitl appears to be dealing with a bit of a finger injury that could be affecting his percentages in the dot.
Ideally, the Oilers want Henrique in the lineup. But, they want a healthy Henrique who will be a clear upgrade over whomever the team is forced to take out. Knoblauch has been faced with tough choices before — having to decide on Calvin Pickard over Stuart Skinner and then going back to Skinner — and he’s been right. Can he make the right call again?
