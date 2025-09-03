“Maybe That’s Not the Right Team”: Insider on McDavid Signing with Oilers

NHL insider Frank Seravalli was asked in a recent mailbag video what happens with Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers if the start of the season happens and McDavid hasn’t signed an extension. The fan who wrote the question suggested McDavid might not re-sign in Edmonton.

Interestingly, Seravalli tended to agree.

The insider explained:

“I don’t have a crystal ball, but I kind of have some of those similar vibes myself. If you’re not signing before October 7th, call at the opening of the regular season. What’s the impetus? What’s the push to sign? I mean, at that point, you could kind of wait until I don’t know, June, May to figure it out once your season’s over; take some time to digest everything and understand the full process of where things are heading with the Edmonton Oilers.”

Seravalli added, “I can understand why the Oilers front office would want to get this done as soon as possible and I’m sure that they’re antsy to do so, but if you’re McDavid, once the start of the season goes by what’s what’s the pull?”

What If Becomes A Huge Distraction for the Oilers?

The concern on everyone’s part is that McDavid not signing creates a real distraction during the season. Seravalli understands that’s possible, but argued if it does, maybe McDavid is meant to play somewhere else.

Connor McDavid talked about his thoughts on an extension with the Edmonton Oilers

He noted,”… I think if it’s impacting the team and the noise around it, then maybe that’s not the right team. I don’t know. I’m just thinking out loud here.”

Seravalli was on record saying it was 100 percent that McDavid would re-sign in Edmonton. His latest comments seem to suggest he’s flipped on that prediction. He seems so unsure now, he’s suggesting if McDavid doesn’t re-sign before the puck drops on opening night, he might not sign in Edmonton at all.

If He Waits Too Long, Trade McDavid

Fans believe Connor McDavid is smartly waiting to sign his extension, but there’s a line in the sand the Oilers as an organization would have to draw. It’s fine to be using his leverage to push GM Stan Bowman into making roster upgrades — particularly acquiring a legitimate goalie. At the same time, many argue Edmonton should trade McDavid if he doesn’t commit before the trade deadline.

If McDavid is looking like he’s not going to stay, no chance at the Stanley Cup in 2025-26 is worth risking McDavid leaving for nothing and the Oilers not loading up on the assets they could get in the biggest trade in modern NHL history.

Next: If Scribe Is Correct, Oilers’ Rookie Plans Should Raise Eyebrows