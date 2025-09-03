Edmonton Oilers
Breakout Star and Former Oiler Suggests Team Pushed Him Out
Dylan Holloway talks about his move to the St. Louis Blues after feeling undervalued by the Edmonton Oilers.
Dylan Holloway’s move to the St. Louis Blues last offseason is proving just how costly the Edmonton Oilers’ contract negotiations really were. The Alberta-born forward openly admitted that feeling undervalued in Edmonton pushed him toward St. Louis.
“It rubbed me the wrong way how little Edmonton thought of me… I’m an Alberta boy, I wanted to go back to a team we went so far with, but as soon as Edmonton didn’t reciprocate that feeling, I was all in on St. Louis,” Holloway said.
Dylan Holloway via @CamandStrick— Thomas Welch (@twelcher15) September 2, 2025
“It rubbed me the wrong way how little Edmonton thought of me in our contract negotiations… I’m an Alberta boy, I wanted to go back to a team we went so far with but as soon as Edmonton didn’t reciprocate that feeling I was all in on St. Louis” pic.twitter.com/DcypPLidH1
The gamble paid off immediately. Holloway clicked with Jordan Kyrou and captain Brayden Schenn, forming one of the NHL’s most electrifying lines. He racked up 66 points in 77 games and looked poised to be a game-changer in the Blues’ first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets before a season-ending lower-body injury required surgery.
Now entering the final year of his two-year deal, Holloway remains a restricted free agent, but the Blues are clear: he’s a cornerstone for the future.
St. Louis sees him, along with fellow ex-Oiler Philip Broberg, as key pieces of their core, whether through a short-term bridge deal or a long-term extension. The Oilers, meanwhile, are trying to get Connor McDavid comfortable with the direction of the team over the next few seasons. Having Holloway (and perhaps Broberg) on the roster might have impacted McDavid’s level of confidence.
Is Holloway Write to Critique the Oilers?
Fans online are split—some praise Holloway for taking control of his career, while others wonder if he bailed on a team that was so close to winning that he could have stayed and given himself a chance to a better deal with the Oilers.
One thing is certain: the Oilers dropped the ball in their negotiations with Holloway, even if Edmonton’s cap-management strategy was about maintaining flexibility, which they used wisely during the 2024-25 season.
In the end, the Oilers lost a talented young player, and the Blues got a steal of a deal. Holloway’s breakout season proves that when one team miscalculates, another can reap the rewards—and St. Louis is already cashing in. How they proceed from here and whether Holloway continues to feel valued in St. Louis remains to be seen.
Next: “Maybe That’s Not the Right Team”: Insider on McDavid Signing with Oilers
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 seconds ago
Breakout Star and Former Oiler Suggests Team Pushed Him Out
Dylan Holloway talks about his move to the St. Louis Blues after feeling undervalued...
-
NHL News/ 40 minutes ago
GM Confirms Canadiens Weighing Trade Options for Carey Price
Get the inside scoop on Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens as they navigate...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Flyers Set to Out-Offer Another Team in Carter Hart Return?
Carter Hart Flyers situation heats up as multiple teams keep an eye on his...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Canucks Quinn Hughes Eyes Season, Leaves Door Open on Future
Discover how Quinn Hughes plans to lead the Vancouver Canucks while navigating future contract...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
“Maybe That’s Not the Right Team”: Insider on McDavid Signing with Oilers
NHL expert weighs in on McDavid signing Oilers and the potential impact if no...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
If Scribe Is Correct, Oilers’ Rookie Plans Should Raise Eyebrows
Could the Oilers face challenges with rookies Ike Howard and Matt Savoie? Learn about...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Stolarz Situation Heating Up With Maple Leafs After Hildeby Deal
After signing Dennis Hildeby, a situation is unfolding with general manager Brad Treliving and...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Would the Proposed Return in a Rakell Trade to the Canucks Be Enough?
Could a Rakell trade to the Canucks provide the scoring boost Vancouver needs? Find...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Auston Matthews Could Soon Face a Connor McDavid-Style Dilemma
Learn how the McDavid dilemma could reshape the future for Matthews and the Toronto...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Toronto Not Done Yet: Leafs Dangle D-Man for Target Top-Six Forward
The Maple Leafs not done yet as they explore trade options to strengthen their...