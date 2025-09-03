Breakout Star and Former Oiler Suggests Team Pushed Him Out

Dylan Holloway’s move to the St. Louis Blues last offseason is proving just how costly the Edmonton Oilers’ contract negotiations really were. The Alberta-born forward openly admitted that feeling undervalued in Edmonton pushed him toward St. Louis.

“It rubbed me the wrong way how little Edmonton thought of me… I’m an Alberta boy, I wanted to go back to a team we went so far with, but as soon as Edmonton didn’t reciprocate that feeling, I was all in on St. Louis,” Holloway said.

The gamble paid off immediately. Holloway clicked with Jordan Kyrou and captain Brayden Schenn, forming one of the NHL’s most electrifying lines. He racked up 66 points in 77 games and looked poised to be a game-changer in the Blues’ first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets before a season-ending lower-body injury required surgery.

Now entering the final year of his two-year deal, Holloway remains a restricted free agent, but the Blues are clear: he’s a cornerstone for the future.

St. Louis sees him, along with fellow ex-Oiler Philip Broberg, as key pieces of their core, whether through a short-term bridge deal or a long-term extension. The Oilers, meanwhile, are trying to get Connor McDavid comfortable with the direction of the team over the next few seasons. Having Holloway (and perhaps Broberg) on the roster might have impacted McDavid’s level of confidence.

Is Holloway Write to Critique the Oilers?

Fans online are split—some praise Holloway for taking control of his career, while others wonder if he bailed on a team that was so close to winning that he could have stayed and given himself a chance to a better deal with the Oilers.

One thing is certain: the Oilers dropped the ball in their negotiations with Holloway, even if Edmonton’s cap-management strategy was about maintaining flexibility, which they used wisely during the 2024-25 season.

In the end, the Oilers lost a talented young player, and the Blues got a steal of a deal. Holloway’s breakout season proves that when one team miscalculates, another can reap the rewards—and St. Louis is already cashing in. How they proceed from here and whether Holloway continues to feel valued in St. Louis remains to be seen.

