Are Oilers and Canadiens Talking About a Joel Edmundson Trade?

A few members of the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers are linking the two teams together in talks over a potential trade fit. Speculation is that the Oilers might want to take a closer look at defenseman Joel Edmundson and that the Canadiens might be willing to move the blueliner if they can get anything close to a first-round selection for him.
Canadiens’ beat reporter Brian Wilde writes on Twitter, “I know of three strong reporters in Edmonton saying Joel Edmundson could be a target for their blue line. Working on talking to a fourth who is quite reliable on these matters. No clue what he fetches but it’s a realistic scenario. They need some grit back there. He has term.” He posted a second tweet noting that his fourth source suggested he put some water on the fire because the Oilers want to get a good look at Philip Broberg before considering outside solutions to help with their defense. Broberg has a high ceiling but didn’t start out well with the team this season.
Arpon Basu of The Athletic noted that the Canadiens want a first-round draft pick this season for the upcoming draft. He believes the defenseman could potentially fetch that if there are multiple teams showing interest. The Oilers, meanwhile, are not keen on the idea of giving up a first. They’ve been burned by offering higher picks in the past and GM Ken Holland is not a fan of mortgaging the future, plus this is said to be a deep draft.
Basu said the alternative might be a 2nd or 3rd, Xavier Bourgault and Jesse Puljarvvi. Noting that Puljujarvi makes the money work, the Canadiens have a lot of faith in their ability to work with prospects and reclamation projects. Perhaps they would see Puljujarvi as a player they could turn into a useful asset for them.
Nothing To This Trade… Yet
It’s important to note that there have been no comments from the Oilers or Canadiens’ organizations on this rumor. At this point, it is only speculation that Edmundson would be a fit and fill a need that the Oilers are currently searching for.
Money is a factor for both teams as they are tight against the salary cap and working in LTIR.
