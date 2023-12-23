Elias Pettersson Contract Talks Set to Heat Up in the New Year

As the Vancouver Canucks continue to dazzle the hockey world with their stellar performance this season, all eyes are on pending restricted free agent Elias Pettersson and the quiet contract negotiations that have taken center stage. TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that talks between the Canucks and Pettersson’s representation at CAA Hockey have been quiet, with a potential timeline stretching into January and possibly February.

Despite the calm on the surface, there’s an underlying anticipation as Pettersson, a key architect of the Canucks’ success, is poised to cash in on a historic extension. The young speedster is on track for his second consecutive 100-point season, surpassing the expectations set by his current contract. The big questions linger: How much will the deal be worth? How long will it extend? And crucially, will Pettersson remain in Vancouver?

Insiders suggest that a max deal worth over $10 million per season is on the horizon for Pettersson, a sum that aligns with his exceptional contributions to the team’s success. Fortunately, the expected rise in the salary cap next season provides a favorable backdrop for such negotiations.

Darren Dreger notes, “The Vancouver Canucks are eager, and they’re ready,” hinting at an imminent shift in negotiation dynamics come 2024. While talks have been dormant, there’s no sense of panic on either side, given Pettersson’s restricted free agent status in the summer. However, the Canucks, currently standing at 22-9-3, are keen on securing a long-term deal before the upcoming season to maintain their momentum.

Pettersson is Earning His Raise But His Side Might Be Stalling

As Pettersson continues to shine with 13 goals and 28 assists for 41 points in 34 games, the anticipation builds.

The Canucks appear poised and eager to strike a deal, demonstrating a level of aggressiveness reflective of their strong desire to move negotiations forward. On the contrary, Frank Seravalli reports that it seems that the other party, at this point, has somewhat slowed down the process, maintaining a tight lid on developments. It’s not a matter of negativity, but rather a reflection of Pettersson’s deliberate approach since the summer—evaluating the market and not rushing into decisions.

.@frank_seravalli on Elias Pettersson contract talks:



"They've been quietly pushing along…the #Canucks are more than ready to make a deal, in fact as aggressive as they possibly could be knowing that the other side, I believe at this juncture, more or less, is stalling." — Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) December 23, 2023

The Canucks, in stark contrast, are enthusiastic about reaching an agreement and are more than prepared to finalize a deal right away. Despite positive discussions, Seravalli points out that the realization remains that while it’s nice to play nice, substantial progress requires both sides are actively trying to finalize something. It becomes a delicate dance where both sides need to engage.

