A Hidden Prospect Could Open Big Trade Doors for the Oilers

With a stacked blue line and limited roster spots, Edmonton could turn one of its top young, somewhat undiscovered, defensemen into a key bargaining chip when the trade deadline approaches. That prospect is Beau Akey, and he’s looking to make a name for himself this season.

The Oilers have a luxury most teams can’t claim — a veteran-heavy, Cup-contending blue line. But that depth also potentially blocks the path for Akey, who is one of their most intriguing young defense prospects.

Akey is coming off a strong bounce-back season in junior after double shoulder surgery. A full season of good health could do wonders for his reputation as someone who has a bright future.

Last year with the OHL’s Barrie Colts, he posted 32 points in 52 games, added five assists in the playoffs, and wore a leadership role. Known for his elite skating and crisp passing, he’s now set to make the leap to pro hockey in Bakersfield (AHL). “I’m 100 percent now,” Akey said during camp. “I’m looking to make the step to professional hockey (this season), so I’m looking to show the Oilers that at training camp. I want to give my all to try and make the Oilers and try to prove to them I can make an NHL roster.”

Oilers development staff already love his mobility and offensive instincts, but they want him to sharpen the defensive side of his game. In the meantime, he’s a premium asset waiting in the wings — a 20-year-old right-shot defenseman with top-four potential.

Beau Akey Oilers prospect could be in the NHL sooner than later

The Oilers know he can be a future impact player for them. That means he can also be an impact player for someone else.

Edmonton won’t be looking to move the youngster. That said, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if he pops up on radars around the league. Oilers senior director of player development Kalle Larsson said, “A healthy Beau Akey is an elite skater, he can break the puck out well and he has offense.” He added, “I think in pro, he’ll be a two-way defenseman that will need to be more reliable defensively.”

Akey Will Be a Trade Piece that Other Teams Look At

For a team chasing a Stanley Cup, players like this are gold. They can grow into future cornerstones or become the centerpiece of a trade for immediate help. If Edmonton needs a deadline boost — be it a depth scorer, penalty-kill specialist, or injury insurance — Akey could headline a package that draws serious interest from rebuilding teams or clubs on a timeline where they’ll be contenders in two or three seasons.

The Oilers will decide later whether to keep him for the long haul or flip him for a win-now piece. Either way, they’re holding a hidden card that could make all the difference come spring.

Next: Did Agent Warn and Try to Rumor-Proof McDavid This Summer?

