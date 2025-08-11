Detroit Red Wings
Outlet Offers Seven Big Swing Mock Trades for the Red Wings
From McTavish to Robertson and even Karlsson, a mock trade list imagines bold moves that could push the Red Wings closer to contention.
A hockey website called Inside The Rink played armchair GM for the Detroit Red Wings, drawing up mock trades aimed at bolstering Detroit’s lineup in multiple areas. The proposals touch nearly every position group and feature a mix of star power, roster fits, and future assets in play.
At the top of the list is Mason McTavish from Anaheim. Reports have suggested the Red Wings are one of several teams checking in on his availability, even though it’s not clear if the Ducks have opened up the idea of trading him. McTavish is a big, two-way forward with elite upside. The mock deal sends Elmer Soderblom, Nate Danielson, Anton Johansson, and a 2026 first-round pick to the Ducks.
The second blockbuster would land Jason Robertson from Dallas for top prospect Axel Sandin-Pellika, Soderblom, and draft picks, giving Detroit a proven 100-point winger. The Stars don’t want to move Robertson, but his name has been in and out of the trade rumor mill for months.
The Pittsburgh Penguins appear often in the list. Proposals include acquiring Erik Karlsson (25% retained) for Erik Gustafsson, Jonatan Berggren, Carter Mazur, and a conditional 2026 second; Bryan Rust for Ondrej Becher, a 2026 first, and a third; and Rickard Rakell for Mazur, a 2026 first, and a 2028 second. All three players are reportedly available from the Penguins.
From New Jersey, the suggested trade targets Dougie Hamilton — with Michael Rasmussen, Danielson, and a 2026 second heading the other way. The Devils might be open to trading Hamilton in an effort to clear up the cap space needed to lock in Luke Hughes.
Cap-Related Trades for the Red Wings
Not every deal was a blockbuster. For example, one mock trade suggested the Red Wings target the Florida Panthers, specifically Evan Rodrigues. The idea was to help the Panther get under the cap and Detroit would offer Jesse Kiiskinen, a 2026 second, and a 2028 fourth.
Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken could deal Jared McCann — a 40-goal scorer — for Soderblom, a conditional 2026 first, and a conditional 2026 seventh.
There are not confirmed offers. This is one outlet making a pitch for the kind of trades GM Steve Yzerman should be on the lookout for. Adding one or more of these names could help the Red Wings become more legitimate contenders.
