Did Agent Warn and Try to Rumor-Proof McDavid This Summer?

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal recently argued that while Connor McDavid has every right to dictate the timing of his decision on a possible contract extension, the wait inevitably invites wild speculation. Citing reports from outlets that include whispers of a trade to L.A. to musings about whether his best days are behind him. Leavins added that McDavid’s agent surely warned him about this side effect.

On the central point, Leavins is right: McDavid has earned complete control over his decision timeline. After nearly a decade as the NHL’s most dominant player and the face of the Edmonton Oilers’ resurgence, he’s more than justified in taking his time. A decision of this magnitude isn’t just about financial terms — it’s about personal life, family comfort, the team’s competitive window, and whether Edmonton can sustain a Cup-contending roster.

However, is Leavins right when he says, “it also opens the door to some of the wild speculation you have probably read in the past few weeks,” and that because it’s August, this should be expected?

Sure, it’s the NHL offseason. Yes, there isn’t much to talk about these days, and Oilers fans are waiting to hear about McDavid’s decision. Does that mean McDavid should have prepared himself for several weeks of rumors, theories, and click-ready headlines? Maybe. If that’s the case, and his agent warned him about this happening, what does that tell us?

When hockey’s biggest superstar needs to be reminded not to let the headlines get under his skin, is that just standard advice for any marquee player—or a sign his agent knows just how little McDavid enjoys that kind of noise? For fans and media alike, speculation is irresistible. If McDavid truly dislikes the chatter, a short-term contract would only invite more of it—fueling rumors, theories, and pot-stirring from rival markets. A longer-term deal, however, could shut that door for years and give him peace from the constant swirl.

What’s the Best Way for McDavid To Ignore the Noise?

McDavid could temper some of the noise. The easiest would be to sign a six, seven, or eight-year extension. That would clearly indicate he’s not looking to go anywhere. An eight-year deal sends the biggest statement, and as insiders like Frank Seravalli noted, if McDavid still wants out at the two or three-year mark, all he really has to do is say so.

The second option would be a simple public statement about loving Edmonton and being focused on the present season, which could go a long way toward quieting the more outlandish theories.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers injury return

Still, even if he chooses to say nothing, McDavid is right to make the decision on his own terms, when the timing feels right for him. It’s a big decision that greatly impacts his future. Just because fans and media would like some closure on the matter doesn’t mean it’s up to McDavid to provide it today.

The downside is a summer of endless “what if” scenarios. The upside is that when the time comes, McDavid will have made the call fully informed, without being rushed by external pressure.

In the end, the rumors are background noise. McDavid’s choice to control the timeline is both a privilege he’s earned and a smart strategic move — one the Oilers and their fans will just have to accept, even if it keeps them guessing.

And selfishly, for outlets like ours, the uncertainty offers endless content ideas.

