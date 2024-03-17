3 Takeaways from Oilers’ 3-2 Overtime Loss to Avalanche

Fans hoping for a thrilling game between two of the NHL’s best in the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche got all that and more. From start to finish, this game was one of the fastest-paced NHL games you will ever see, with some elite talent at both ends duking it out for a smidge less than 65 minutes.

This game was scoreless until midway through the second, when Sean Walker was able to get on the board. The Oilers responded with two in the third to take the lead for a brief period, but the Avs were able to find the back of the net once again. It stayed knotted at two apiece, and in overtime, the Avalanche won it on an Artturi Lehkonen goal with just 0.5 seconds remaining. While it was a disappointing loss for the Oilers, there are plenty of positives they can take away from this one. Here are the three main takeaways from this thrilling outing.

Sean Walker Burns the Oilers

There was plenty of chatter before the trade deadline that the Oilers were interested in then-Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Sean Walker. Ultimately, the Avalanche were able to add the undersized blue liner, and based on tonight’s game, it appears to be an excellent fit.

Sean Walker scores two for the Avalanche who beat the Oilers in overtime

Walker was all over the ice tonight, scoring both goals in regulation time. He came very close to scoring a hat trick to seal things in overtime but was unable to solve Stuart Skinner on a breakaway. Many Oilers fans watching this one are left wishing general manager Ken Holland could have found a way to bring him in.

Oilers’ Depth Showed Up

Not many would have expected the Oilers to be as close to a win as they were with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl held off the scoresheet, but that is exactly what happened. The box score doesn’t tell the whole tale, as the Oilers’ dynamic duo were excellent in this one, but weren’t rewarded in the points department.

Instead, the Oilers depth kept them in it. Warren Foegele, who had an incredible game, put one home early in the third on a great tip in front off of an Evan Bouchard shot from the point. The Oilers’ second goal came on a great effort in front of the net by Sam Carrick, where he was able to stick with a rebound and put one past Alexandar Georgiev. Corey Perry and Mattias Janmark picked up assists on the tally.

Potential Western Conference Final

Entering the season, many hockey fans believed that the Western Conference Final (WCF) would wind up being between the Oilers and the Avalanche. With the regular season nearing its end, that thought hasn’t changed for most, despite there being several Stanley Cup contenders that will need to be eliminated along the way.

"Felt like a playoff game."



After making 40 stops tonight, Skinner assesses the OT loss vs. Colorado. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/10GxW74Bwn — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 17, 2024

Should that WCF hope become a reality, hockey fans will be in for a huge treat. You won’t find two teams in the league that play at a faster pace, which creates all sorts of scoring opportunities every shift. It has the feelings of a series that will go the distance should it come to fruition.

Looking Ahead for the Oilers After Overtime Loss

Despite the loss, the Oilers were able to gain one point on the Vancouver Canucks tonight, who lost in regulation by a 2-1 final to the Washington Capitals. They now sit eight points shy of the Canucks for first place in the Pacific Division while holding three games in hand. Their next opportunity to chip away will come on Tuesday in a home game against the Montreal Canadiens.

