Desharnais Misses 3rd Period After Suffering Injury For Oilers

Losing in overtime wasn’t the only bad news the Edmonton Oilers might have gotten on Saturday night. According to head coach Kris Knoblauch, the Oilers might be without the services of defenseman Vincent Desharnais for an undisclosed amount of time. It’s too soon to know if the injury is serious, but according to the coach, Desharnais didn’t play in the third period after suffering an injury in a fight with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson.
During the second period, Desharnais got into a scrap with Manson after the two bumped into each other and then got into it during a scrum around the net. Manson wanted to go and Desharnais obliged. Desharnais landed a solid uppercut during the bout and it’s not clear if that’s when he hurt himself, but Knoblauch said the Oilers were evaluating him and hopefully, it’s not serious. The announce crew didn’t think much of it because both players left the ice with only 34 second left in the second, but Desharnais didn’t return for the third. Edmonton was likely being cautious by not playing him in the final 20 minutes, but it sounds like there might be an issue.
Oilers Will Call Upon Stecher if Desharnais’ Injury Forces Him to Miss Time
If so, Edmonton will call upon the services of newly-acquired blueliner Troy Stecher. This is why the Oilers picked him up at the deadline. Edmonton has been relatively healthy, but it was only a matter of time before an injury struck the roster.
Desharnais will be missed. He’s really come into his own this season and been elevated in the lineup. With more responsibility, he’s handled it well. He’s also a key part of the team’s penalty kill, which has been much better with his big frame and long reach on it.
The hope is that, if there is an issue, it’s minor. Edmonton will meet the Avalanche two more times this season and if Desharnais can play, he might be in a foul mood.
