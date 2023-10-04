Fraser Minten Has Legit Chance to Make Maple Leafs Roster

In a surprising turn of events at the Toronto Maple Leafs’ training camp, head coach Sheldon Keefe has hinted that Fraser Minten might have a shot at making the team this season. While his promotion could come at the expense of Noah Gregor making the team on a PTO, this unexpected development could explain the recent shift of William Nylander back to the wing during Wednesday’s practice session.

When a member of the media asked if Minten was in consideration, Keefe said, “He’s still here, everyone that is still here has a chance to make this team.”

Keefe says he’s already passed the first test and he went up against Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach and that he now just wants to see how he meshes with the rest of the group, Keefe said he hasn’t made a final decision on the lineup for tomorrow’s game, but that will come soon. Keefe says while they have games to play, they’re going to use them to give Minten a shot to show as well as he possibly can.

While it’s uncertain if Minten’s opportunity will extend for the full season or even nine games, his performance at the camp has undeniably turned heads. Despite initial projections, he has emerged as a potential solution for the team’s second-line center role, much earlier than anticipated. This rapid progress signifies Minten’s accelerated development, capturing the attention of both the coaching staff and veteran players.

Fraser Minten Already Fitting In Nicely

What makes this revelation even more remarkable is the exceptional chemistry shared between Minten and fellow prospect Matthew Knies. Their budding partnership has stirred excitement among Leafs enthusiasts, drawing comparisons to the excitement generated by the likes of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander when they entered the league in 2016.

Fraser Minten Maple Leafs

Considering Minten and Knies were initially believed to be at least a season away from joining the Leafs together, this unexpected development has raised eyebrows. Keefe didn’t say Minten was a lock, but there’s definitely going to be an opportunity there and with the Nylander experiment at center providing mixed results, Minten’s chances just got a whole lot better. If nothing else, his play has fans excited for the future.

As the preseason unfolds, all eyes will be on Minten and Knies as they continue to impress and potentially earn a spot on the Leafs roster. Their rapid progress serves as a testament to the depth of talent within the Leafs’ prospect pool, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what the future holds for these promising young players.

