Nikita Zadorov Trade Buzz Intensifies: Multiple Teams in the Mix

The trade winds are swirling around Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov, and ESPN’s Kevin Weekes is providing the latest updates on the interested parties. Among the teams eyeing the rugged blueliner are the Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and the Vancouver Canucks, who recently freed up cap space through a trade.
Zadorov expressed his desire for a change a few weeks ago, prompting trade discussions. However, the complexity of this season’s salary cap landscape has made it challenging to finalize deals, with many teams hovering near the NHL salary cap ceiling. The Flames have communicated to Zadorov that they are open to moving him but are adopting a patient approach, waiting for the right deal to materialize. In fact, with the way they’ve played over the past couple of weeks, there’s no rush to move him as they still see themselves as contenders. He’s a big part of that success.
In 21 games this season, Zadorov has contributed a goal and five assists, showcasing his physicality with 41 hits and 19 blocks while averaging over 18 minutes of ice time per game.
Rumors About a Zadorov Trade Persist
Since his trade request, Zadorov has become a prominent figure in the rumor mill, generating interest from multiple teams.
If Weekes’ information is correct and this many teams are actively pursuing the defenseman, it could get interesting. The value of him as a trade piece could increase and as teams like the Maple Leafs and Canucks find themselves with more cap space thanks to recent moves, they could up their offers.
The Stars are seeking added physicality on defense, and the Islanders, dealing with a significant void left by Adam Pelech’s injury, are also prominent suitors. The Leafs badly need someone after losing half of their six starting d-men to injuries, and the Canucks have been looking all season.
Do These Teams Have the Assets to Make a Deal?
As Ryan Pike of Flames Nation points out, as the trade discussions unfold, each team faces its own cap constraints and draft pick situations. The Islanders, despite being in LTIR, have $3.975 million in cap space and control a range of draft picks. The Devils, under the cap but with limitations, possess valuable draft assets. The Stars, constrained in their cap flexibility, control several draft picks but with conditions. The Leafs, also in LTIR, have limited picks but remain in the mix. The Canucks, bolstered by cap space from a recent trade that sent Anthony Beauvillier to the Blackhawks, control their picks in the coming years.
