In a potential effort to bolster their defensive lineup, the New Jersey Devils have reportedly set their sights on the Calgary Flames’ blue line talent. Already linked to the Flames and Nikita Zadorov, Devils’ GM Tom Fitzgerald is rumored to have interest in Chris Tanev.

Fitzgerald has reportedly reached out to Flames GM Craig Conroy to explore the possibility of acquiring Zadorov. As per a report by The Fourth Period, Fitzgerald also inquired about the availability of Tanev. In both cases, Conroy recognizes the potential for a comprehensive defensive upgrade. James Nichols of NJHockeyNow writes: “Tanev is certainly a good fit for New Jersey. The Devils could stand to use a little bit of muscle in their lineup who can also defend well in his own end.” He adds that Tanev is likely to come at a cheaper cost than Zadorov.

Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov Flames

The Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, and Vancouver Canucks are among teams who have expressed interest in both Zadorov and Tanev. Thus, the Devils will have some competition.

With Calgary contemplating changes, pending free-agent defenseman Tanev has become available on the trade block. Tanev, in the final year of his contract with an AAV of $4.5 million, presents an intriguing prospect for the Devils.

Can the Devils Make Zadorov and/or Tanev Work?

Despite the Devils having limited cap space, Calgary acknowledged the necessity of retaining salary for some pending free agents. If Tanev’s cost is less than Zadorov’s, that might be the way the Devils lean. Additionally, and as Nichols points out, Tanev’s experience could be valuable in a rental capacity. His resume could align with the Devils’ roster strategy given the emergence of promising prospects like Simon Nemec.

Can the Devils land either player? What will they have to give up to do so?

