Insider Denies Trade Rumors Involving the Flames and UFAs

In the lead-up to the March 8 trade deadline, the Calgary Flames find themselves at the center of attention, with key players slated for potential moves. The Athletic’s Chris Johnston reports that the Flames are currently dominating the top four spots on his trades Big Board, indicating substantial interest in their roster. Specifically, Nikita Zadorov, Chris Tanev, Elias Lindholm, and Noah Hanifin are all players who could be on the move.

As part of his recent mailbag column, a reader asked how much the chances the Flames make the playoffs are affecting the odds they make trades. Johnston shot down other reports that Calgary is waiting to give their team the best percentage chance to get in. Instead, he suggests they’re waiting for the highest return on any deals they do.

Craig Conroy Flames trade rumors

Calgary’s General Manager, Craig Conroy, and his team face the challenging task of strategically navigating the trade landscape to maximize their assets. Johnston highlights the delicate balance between waiting for higher prices with multiple bidders and the inherent risk of player injuries as the deadline approaches.

He writes:

Barring an unforeseen run of prosperity, there’s nothing to suggest that potential playoff dates will factor into the plans here at all. The Flames don’t want to let a player walk away for nothing in free agency the way Johnny Gaudreau did two summers ago.

Trade Rumors About Playoffs and UFAs Not True For Flames

Johnston is essentially suggesting that talk of Calgary feeling like they could make the postseason is slowing trades is false. Yes, moving names like Zadorov, Tanev, Lindholm, and Hanifin will decrease their chances. The alternative is keeping these players, barely getting and being eliminated early. In that case, each pending UFA could simply leave Calgary and the Flames get nothing.

Instead, the emphasis is on finding the opportune moment to execute trades. Conroy’s job is to ensure the team’s future success while addressing the immediate needs of the roster. As the deadline looms, all eyes are on Calgary as they seek the right opportunities to shape their roster for the remainder of the season. There is plenty of interest from teams like Toronto and Vancouver. It’s likely a trade happens when those teams start trying to one-up each other.

Next: There’s No Reason the Oilers Should Trade Ryan McLeod