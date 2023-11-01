Nicklas Backstrom Steps Away from Hockey, Capitals React

In a joint announcement on Wednesday, Nicklas Backstrom of the Washington Capitals and General Manager Brian MacLellan revealed sad news. Backstrom has made the challenging decision to step away from professional hockey due to his persistent injury concerns. Backstrom stated, “This is a difficult decision, but one that I feel is right for my health at this time.”

The Washington Capitals expressed their unwavering support for Backstrom during this trying period and pledged to provide all necessary assistance. “We stand behind Nicklas and will support him throughout this process.”

The Washington Capitals and Nicklas Backstrom provide an update on Backstrom’s health status.



Full release: https://t.co/cnyOHoqFxt pic.twitter.com/OXA7n1Dsqu — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 1, 2023

Capitals’ head coach, Spencer Carbery, disclosed that the team’s locker room was filled with emotion as Backstrom shared his decision, citing the limitations imposed by his hip. There were a number of shocked and upset players, hoping that this is not the end of the road for one of their stars of the last many years.

Capitals Teammates React to Backstrom News

Alex Ovechkin, Backstrom’s close friend and teammate, expressed his shock at the announcement, recognizing the emotional weight of the situation. Ovechkin remarked, “To be honest, I was taken aback when I heard the news today. He’s not only my friend but also my teammate, and witnessing his emotional state makes this a profoundly difficult moment.” He added, “I saw him in training camp and I was like, ‘Thank God it’s over,’ but yeah, it’s hard… me and him played together since day one, and it’s kind of hard to see what’s happening right now.”

Nicklas Backstrom Washington Capitals

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News also posted comments from defenseman John Carlson. He said, “It shows his character, how much he stuck to it. He gave it every single chance that he has.” Noting that Backstrom has been a staple on this team since his arrival into the NHL, Carls noted, “It’s incredible what he’s ben able to accomplish.”

Charlie Lindgren, who’s had hip issues himself, called what Backstrom is doing both unselfish and brave. “It takes a lot of strength to say, ‘Hey, I’m not the hockey player I want to be right now.'”

“It’s hard… to not have 19 on the bench next to you; that’s a massive hole that can’t be filled,” T.J. Oshie said.

T.J. Oshie on “an emotional morning” for the #Caps and Nicklas Backstrom, who announced he’s stepping away from hockey pic.twitter.com/CroO1KU9By — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 1, 2023

What’s Next for the Capitals?

If this is the end for Backstrom (even if just this season), it will be intriguing to see what the Caps do next and how fans view his career work and if he’s worthy of Hall of Fame consideration. Backstrom still has this year and next season left on his contract at a $9.2M AAV. The organization will likely put him on LTIR and that will free up a ton of cap space to make moves.

That said, there is debate about how competitive the Capitals want to be. They are trying to get Ovechkin to the goal-scoring record, but caught in the middle because they aren’t exactly Stanley Cup contenders.

Next: Senators to Forfeit First-Round Pick in Failed 2022 Dadonov Trade