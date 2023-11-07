Max Pacioretty’s return to the Washington Capitals’ team skates has brought a glimmer of hope to fans as the forward says he’s got a couple of dates circled in pencil for when he’d like to make his NHL return. Whether he can make it work on that schedule remains to be seen, but the fact he’s eyeing a return marks a significant milestone in his recovery from his second torn Achilles’ tendon.

“I do personally, internally. I haven’t shared that with anyone other than my family. I guess it’s a little different from the Aaron Rodgers situation, right?”—Max Pacioretty on when he wants to join the #Caps’ lineup. pic.twitter.com/dSKkTdfBiS — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 7, 2023

The veteran forward, who has faced adversity and uncertainty due to his injuries noted in a recent interview with the media that he’s hopeful with the way things are progressing. NHL.com’s Mike Vogel, shared the forward’s optimism in a recent article and quoted Pacioretty who talked about getting back to a sense of normalcy. Despite the challenges, he’s not ready to hang up his skates.

Pacioretty Shouldn’t Rush His NHL Return

Pacioretty’s journey has not been easy. He admitted that there were times he wondered if injuries could prematurely end his career. But, his resilience and support of his family have kept him focused on returning to the ice. Under his one-year contract signed in July, the 34-year-old winger is adhering to a doctor-prescribed plan. He’s gradually increasing his ice time through successful individual sessions. If all goes well, he may rejoin team practices by month-end.

Taking it one day at a time, Pacioretty emphasized the importance of not rushing his comeback. Having witnessed the highs and lows of Achilles injuries, he understands the significance of patience and careful rehabilitation.

If he can make a return this season, the Capitals will be thrilled to have him suit up. The team has seen its own share of adversity, the latest being that Nicklas Backstrom is taking some time away from the game.

