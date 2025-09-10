Recently Signed Forward Already on the Outs in Toronto?

Nick Robertson’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs is once again in doubt, as new head coach Craig Berube offered little reassurance when asked about his place in the lineup. Jonas Siegel of The Athletic took note of Berube’s comments, writing, “This was not encouraging for Nick Robertson. Not one bit.”

“There’s a lot of competition at camp. I’ll leave it at that,” Berube said, notably without mentioning Robertson’s name.

That lack of endorsement raises questions about whether Robertson truly fits into the Leafs’ plans. The team did bring him back on a one-year, $1.8 million deal, but his role remains murky after he was scratched in much of the postseason and has struggled to gain the trust of multiple coaches.

Siegel notes that the Leafs appear to have 11 forwards locked into the opening-night roster, leaving only two or three spots available. Robertson is battling with prospects like Easton Cowan and veterans David Kämpf and Calle Järnkrok for those final jobs. Both Kämpf and Järnkrok come with contracts that make them tough to move, even if they no longer fit perfectly in Berube’s system.

Complicating matters further, Toronto’s depth chart is shifting toward heavier, defensively responsible lines in the bottom six. Robertson, known more for his offensive flashes than for his physical presence or defensive reliability, doesn’t seem to fit that mold. And despite flashes of scoring ability, neither Sheldon Keefe nor Berube has shown confidence in giving him consistent minutes in the top six alongside stars like Auston Matthews or John Tavares.

Siegel added:

“I wondered if the Leafs would opt not to offer Robertson a qualifying offer after last season. And this [Berube’s comments] only reinforces that line of thinking. Why bring back a player who doesn’t fit the coach, was mostly a scratch in the playoffs and probably isn’t thrilled to be returning to a team that doesn’t seem especially fond of him, again?”

If Robertson can’t carve out a role in camp, the Maple Leafs may be left questioning why they committed to bringing him back at all. Trade speculation has followed him for years, and this fall may be his last chance to prove he belongs in Toronto.

Siegel asks, “Is there a team that wants to take a flier on him and is willing to pay him that rate?” If Robertson doesn’t do much to start the 2025-26 season, we may find that out in short order.

