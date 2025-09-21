Edmonton Oilers
NHL Weekend Rumors: McDavid, Kaprizov, Hughes and Uncertainty Ahead of 2025–26
Stay updated on NHL rumors about McDavid and Kaprizov, among others. Will they move or stay in their current cities for the next season?
In this weekend’s NHL rumors report, speculation is heating up around some of the league’s biggest names. Chris Johnston of The Athletic recently suggested that fans shouldn’t be surprised if stars like Connor McDavid, Kirill Kaprizov, Quinn Hughes, and Sidney Crosby are in different cities when the 2026–27 season begins. Then again, all could stick around, and storylines following the biggest crop of pending UFAs in the next year or two will feel underwhelming.
Updates on Connor McDavid and the Oilers
McDavid remains central to the conversation of any rumors reported these days. Frank Seravalli noted that while talk of free agency swirls, the Oilers captain continues to say he’s taking his time with a decision. “I do think McDavid re-signs,” Seravalli said. Meanwhile, Johnston and Pierre LeBrun report that discussions about McDavid’s future continue behind the scenes, though no formal numbers have been exchanged.
Anything New on Kirill Karpizov Since Last Week?
Kirill Kaprizov’s situation with the Minnesota Wild remains a talking point for insiders and analysts this week. While he has spoken highly of the organization, Friedman and LeBrun have reported that trade speculation persists because Kaprizov turned down $128 million.
The Wild have not formally asked Kaprizov for a trade list, and Kaprizov has not asked to be traded. The current belief is that both sides want to work this out, but there could be interest eventually from teams like Rangers, Panthers, and Hurricanes.
Rutherford Rants About Quinn Hughes… Again
Quinn Hughes is in the news again, mostly because the Vancouver Canucks keep bringing him up. Reports from Rick Dhaliwal and David Pagnotta indicate that both Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks are working toward a long-term extension, with optimism around an eight-year deal. Still, Jim Rutherford made a point this past week in saying that comments he made regarding Quinn playing with his brothers weren’t anything people weren’t already talking about. He noted the Canucks are stuck in the middle of a potentially problematic situation and that they have to consider their options.
Other Notable NHL Rumors This Week
Other notable names in the rumor mill include Jack Eichel, whose contract situation with Vegas could be pivotal this season. There is a report suggesting he wants to sign before the season starts and eight years by $13.5 million is the ballpark.
Mason McTavish is skating with the Ottawa 67’s instead of the Anaheim Ducks, suggesting their contract impasse could last longer than both sides would like.
Evgeni Malkin hinted that he might not be done after this season and teased that his future at the NHL trade deadline was uncertain.
Jack Roslovic reportedly turned down an offer from the Edmonton Oilers, then moved on from his agent. He’s trying to land a multi-year deal with a team.
