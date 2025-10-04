NHL Weekend Rumors: Eichel, Fleury, Markstrom, McDavid, and More Updates

With the NHL preseason all but over and the regular season just days away, the rumor mill is working overtime. From high-profile contract extensions for players like Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel, to potential trades and roster moves to get under the 23-man roster limit, here’s a roundup of this week’s biggest NHL rumors.

Latest on Jack Eichel and the Golden Knights

Frank Seravalli of Bleacher Report remains confident that a deal between Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of the NHL regular season. Several insiders are predicting the deal will fall somewhere around the $14 million per season mark, with NHL insider Elliotte Friedman wondering if Eichel is looking at Leon Draisaitl‘s deal out of Edmonton as a comparable.

Eichel and the Golden Knights are reportedly eager to get a deal done. While details of the negotiations remain private, Seravalli’s prediction suggests that Vegas is close to a resolution and Eichel will come in at a higher AAV than the recently signed Mitch Marner.

Marc-Andre Fleury’s Next Chapter

Veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury could have options beyond Pittsburgh, predicts Seravalli. So too, Pierre LeBrun of TSN noted that “someone—or multiple teams—are going to try” to convince Fleury to return around January.

Fleury seemingly said goodbye in his preseason game for the Penguins; he never seems too far away from the spotlight, and Fleury remains in demand. The extremely weak goalie market may create a bidding war for Fleury, assuming he’s open to one final run.

One team that is likely now out of the running is the Edmonton Oilers. They traded for Connor Ingram this week, using a trade with Utah after the netminder cleared waivers to get a discount price on the goalie. That said, Fleury is a low-risk, high-reward option, and it appears several organizations are already exploring the possibility of adding him to their rosters.

Jacob Markstrom Extension Talks

Jacob Markstrom’s future in New Jersey also continues to generate buzz as the two sides are talking contract extension. According to reports, there is “enough mutual interest to make it happen,” with both sides interested in an extension.

Jacob Markstrom injury Devils

The timing is crucial, as the goaltending market is extremely weak and the Devils look to solidify their goaltending situation before the regular season begins. While the details are still being ironed out, Markstrom is reportedly looking at a $5 million contract, and Kevin Weekes is hinting the deal could be for at least two more seasons.

Connor McDavid Contract Outlook

Connor McDavid’s next contract with the Edmonton Oilers is reportedly getting a little closer, even though there is no definitive timeline on a new deal being struck. Odd rumors that the Oilers were keeping their media room open on Monday stirred up speculation, but that was quickly shut down based on the fact that the CFR is at Rogers Place this weekend, and the entire building might be unavailable for cleanup.

As for the latest numbers speculation, everyone is still guessing. Elliotte Friedman discussed the situation on Real Kyper & Bourne, noting that if McDavid remains in Edmonton, his next deal could come in “below $16 million.” Insiders seem to think it will be two or three years, but the McDavid camp hasn’t offered any indication as to which way they’re leaning.

Kirill Kaprizov and the New Era of Contracts

Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov’s recent $136 million extension is creating conversation about the contracts for other stars that might be coming. Chris Johnston suggested that “stars are going to take up more percentage of the cap” and that 17–18% may become more common as the salary cap rises.

Kaprizov’s deal, an eight-year extension, marks a shift in how elite forwards are trying to project a rising cap. If big names are going to lock in for longer deals, they want to get ahead of what could be a significant jump beyond the original estimate.

