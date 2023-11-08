Insider Lists 5 Teams As Favorites to Sign Patrick Kane

In a recent update provided by Chris Johnston for The Athletic, he delved into the potential landing spots for star forward Patrick Kane, whose future in the NHL has been a topic of intense speculation. As per league sources, Johnston outlined four main contenders in the race to secure Kane’s services: the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings, and Buffalo Sabres. Additionally, Johnston noted the Toronto Maple Leafs as a longer-shot possibility.
The New York Rangers emerged as a primary contender, with the possibility of a reunion after Kane was acquired from Chicago at the trade deadline. Although the partnership didn’t yield the desired outcome in the playoffs, both parties are reportedly open to exploring another opportunity. The challenge lies in New York’s ability to add Kane while operating within the confines of long-term injured reserve. Moreover, Kane’s role and fit within the team, especially in a season where the Rangers are nurturing younger forwards, remain pivotal factors.
The Florida Panthers, under the helm of general manager Bill Zito, have also expressed interest. Zito’s penchant for aggressive roster moves aligns with a potential Kane signing, further bolstered by Florida’s decent start in the competitive Atlantic Division.
Detroit Red Wings stand out due to their substantial cap space, a rarity in the NHL landscape. Kane could find a potential fit here, but the decision hinges on whether he believes the Red Wings are on the verge of contention, aligning with his goals in his 17th season. The presence of Kane’s former linemate Alex DeBrincat and the Red Wings potentially surprising playoff ambitions make this an intriguing option.
The Buffalo Sabres offer a unique proposition, given Kane’s ties to the city where he was born and raised. With cap flexibility and personal connections within the organization, including head coach Don Granato and general manager Kevyn Adams, Buffalo presents a compelling case.
The Maple Leafs Are the Long Shot
Lastly, the Toronto Maple Leafs remain a distant possibility. Despite their limited cap space and a well-established right-wing lineup, the sentimental appeal of teaming up Kane with fellow American Auston Matthews cannot be overlooked, argues Johnston. He notes, given Matthews’ admiration for Kane, this could get interesting.
As Kane faces a significant decision, there are a few teams that likely eagerly await his decision. As the season unfolds and teams start to gain or lose momentum, their respective interest in him could also change.
