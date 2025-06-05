Edmonton Oilers
Keep Calm and Carry On: Oilers Take Game 1 in OT vs. Panthers
The Edmonton Oilers showed tremendous patience in their Game 1 win over the Florida Panthers, eventually winning in overtime.
The Edmonton Oilers opened the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-3 overtime win over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night—a game that proved the Oilers have one key new attribute above all: patience. After a quick strike in the first to put Edmonton up 1-0, they let the game slip in the later stages of the first and second period, only to mount a big comeback and score in the extra frame. It was a calm reaction to a potentially uncalm situation, and it’s a skill this version of the Oilers has that past iterations of the team didn’t.
Down 3-1 midway through the second period against a Panthers team that had gone 31-0 when leading after one or two periods since the start of the 2023 playoffs, the Oilers never wavered. They stuck to their structure, avoided desperation plays, and waited for their moments. It paid off in dramatic fashion.
There was no cheating, no panic. The Oilers just stayed with it because it’s a team that’s been here before and proven they can mount a comeback and are rarely, if ever, out of it.
The Oilers Fought Back After a Controversial Couple of Goals
Leon Draisaitl, who scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, set the tone early with a first-period goal. But the Panthers responded with two of their own, including a controversial goal from Sam Bennett that stood after Edmonton’s goaltender interference challenge was denied. Brad Marchand added another on the power play to make it 3-1.
When Sam Bennett scored early in the second, the Oilers could have sunk their heads and unraveled. Instead, they stayed calm, carried on, and started chipping away.
Viktor Arvidsson pulled Edmonton within one, and Mattias Ekholm tied the game before at the 6:33 mark of the third. From there, the third period was a grind—tight, physical, and without much space. It was back-and-forth icings and no one forced plays, even though there were a few chances that Stuart Skinner pushed aside. Still, the Oilers didn’t force plays. They played a mature, territorial game.
“When they’re pressing, it’s hard for us to get out,” said Ekholm. “And when we’re pressing, it’s the opposite. That territory battle is going to be huge as the series goes on.” Edmonton just made sure they won that battle in the last 20 minutes. They sent the game into extra time, withstood an early push by the Panthers, and then dominated in the final 10 minutes of the game.
Oilers Remained Patient, Even in Overtime
The Oilers’ patience paid off in overtime. After Tomas Nosek took a delay of game penalty late in the extra frame, Edmonton didn’t rush the ensuing power play. They set up cleanly and waited for their look. While pressured, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins made a smart, patient pass to Corey Perry, who dropped it to Connor McDavid. The captain then delivered a perfect saucer feed to Draisaitl, who ripped home the winner with 31 seconds left.
“I think we were confident the whole time,” said Draisaitl, who battled through injuries in last year’s Final. “We’ve been in these situations before. We knew we just had to stay with our game.”
The Panthers suffered their first loss in 32 tries when leading after a period over the last two postseasons. Florida coach Paul Maurice credited the Oilers’ composed approach. “It was honest, it was hard, it was fast,” said Maurice. “There’s no BS in either team’s game.” He suggested this was a series that is ripe to go seven games. If he’s right, Edmonton’s patience will become a critical component in their game plan.
Game 1 was a test of resolve, but they know they have three more wins to go. As Ekholm said, “they have to flush it” and realize they need to win again, and again, and again.
