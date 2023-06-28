According to sources at Daily Faceoff, the Montreal Canadiens are currently deliberating multiple offers for their No. 5 overall draft pick as teams vie to make significant moves up the board on Wednesday. Round 1 of the 2023 NHL Draft is set to take place in a few hours and there is still a lot of trade discussion and uncertainty when it comes to a few players at the top of the board, specifically a ton of discussion surrounding Matvei Michkov.

As per the report by Frank Seravalli, it is rumored that any decision the Canadiens ultimately make regarding that No. 5 pick may be board-dependent and could potentially occur after the San Jose Sharks make their selection at No. 4. The crucial moment for a potential trade is expected to take place between picks No. 4 and No. 5 on the draft floor.

Kent Hughes GM Montreal Canadiens

Interestingly, the trade isn’t just about the Canadiens moving down. Insiders suggest that the Habs and GM Kent Hughes have reached out to the Sharks inquiring about a swap of draft slots. The Canadiens would like to move up to get their guy, however, it appears that Sharks General Manager Mike Grier has remained firm in his desire to retain the pick. As a result, in the event that Montreal’s targeted player is selected before their turn, there is a possibility of the Canadiens shifting their focus and moving down the draft order to secure another promising prospect while acquiring additional value in the process.

Watch for the Flyers to Move Up

Furthermore, the Philadelphia Flyers have emerged as another team to keep an eye on in this scenario. While the Flyers are actively exploring trade options involving players like Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, and Travis Sanheim, they are also keen on moving up into the top five from their current position at No. 7 overall. Their motivation stems from a strong interest in acquiring Matvei Michkov, considered one of the most talented Russian-born prospects in recent years. As the Flyers have had a meeting with Michkov in Nashville, they are undoubtedly open to the possibility of securing his services.

As the NHL Draft approaches, the Canadiens and other teams are carefully weighing their options and strategizing their moves in pursuit of the best possible outcome. With potential trades and draft-day surprises on the horizon, hockey fans are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the next generation of talent.

Next: Maple Leafs Treliving Hints at Samsonov Contract Agreement