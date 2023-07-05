Former Canadiens’ D-Man Joel Edmundson Talks Getting Trade Warning

While multiple teams were busy signing players, during the first day of NHL free agency, the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals engaged in a trade. The Capitals acquired defenseman Joel Edmundson from the Canadiens, who had one year remaining on his contract worth $3.5 million. Montreal retained 50% of Edmundson’s contract. In return, the Canadiens received a 2024 3rd-round pick from the Minnesota Wild and a 2024 7th-round pick from the Capitals.

Edmundson had an inkling that a trade was on the horizon, and when he learned that it was to the Capitals, he expressed his excitement. In a media interview following the trade, Edmundson discussed his perception of the Canadiens’ direction and the open communication he had with Montreal’s General Manager Kent Hughes about his future with the team. Hughes was upfront about the organization’s plans and indicated that Edmundson would be moved if the right opportunity arose.

The 30-year-old defenseman is eager to make an impact on the Capitals and be a reliable presence on the ice. Edmundson’s physicality and ability to shut down opponents, particularly in front of the net, will be valuable assets for Washington. His 6-foot-5, 221-pound frame provides versatility on the backend, and if he can stay healthy, it will significantly benefit the team. The Capitals struggled at times to clear the crease and prevent chances from slipping through traffic, making Edmundson’s defensive skills all the more valuable.

How Good Will the Washington Capitals Be?

As the upcoming NHL season approaches, the Capitals will look to Edmundson to bolster their defensive core and bring a gritty, shutdown presence to their game. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how his physicality and defensive prowess contribute to the team’s success in the upcoming campaign.

As long as his back holds up, the Capitals will be grateful to have him in the lineup, especially as they try to stay competitive and help Alex Ovechkin win the goal-scoring record. The team signed Max Pacioretty, but hasn’t made much of a splash beyond that in free agency. They don’t have much cap room left, so other moves might be coming.

