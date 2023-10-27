Bettman Allegedly Threatened Shane Pinto Amid Gambling Probe

24 hours after it was learned Shane Pinto was being suspended by the NHL for 41 games, more news has come to light regarding the forward’s gambling violation, how and when he got caught, and what the NHL told him when the investigation began weeks ago.

The latest development provides new details and shine a light on why he left the Senators to train at home, a meeting he had with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and where he stands now with the league.

According to reports from Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, (who appeared on TSN in an interview) the NHL was alerted by one of its betting partners about suspicious activity on Pinto’s online betting account. This prompted an investigation by the league, especially when indications suggested the possible involvement of a third party. As a result, the Ottawa Senators halted all contract negotiations with Pinto.

During a face-to-face meeting with Bettman, Pinto was warned of severe consequences. Garrioch noted:

“I think he met face-to-face with Gary Bettman. And Gary Bettman let him know that no matter what happened here, he was going to throw the book at him and make it very, very difficult for him, with a very long suspension.”

In other words, Bettman made it clear that he was about to make an example out of Pinto and whatever punishment was coming, it was going to be extremely harsh. Many are finding it a bit ironic, even hypocritical, that Bettman would be so harsh to push stiff punishment for gambling when the league has been so open to promoting it.

From there, Garrioch revealed that Pinto’s previously anticipated two-year deal with the Senators was immediately pulled off of the table and despite the Senators’ public support for their forward, it is now unlikely he signs anything but a one-year contract, probably at his qualifying number. In fact, Garrioch believes he’ll have to come begging for that deal. One has to wonder if Bettman had a little chat with the Sens and suggested they not make him returning easy. The suggestion that there could be an impropriety involving the NHL is not something Bettman is open for messing around with.

What Does Pinto’s Future Look Like?

In light of these developments, Pinto’s immediate future appears uncertain. Garrioch suggested that Pinto might retreat from the NHL scene and join his former college team at the University of North Dakota. The young player faces challenges ahead, including a potential stint in the American Hockey League before he can contemplate returning to play for the Ottawa Senators.

The situation remains fluid, with Pinto’s career prospects hanging in the balance amid ongoing discussions and decisions by the league and the Senators organization.

As it stands right now, the matter is closed. “The league’s investigation found no evidence that Pinto made any wagers on NHL games,” its statement said. If there’s any good news for Pinto, it’s that. Had he been found to have wagered on the NHL, Bettman likely would have banned him for life.

