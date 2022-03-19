Minnesota Wild Making Moves: Trade for Deslauriers, Interested in Fleury

The Minnesota Wild have acquired winger Nicolas Deslauriers from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick. Coming just minutes before two massive trades that saw Claude Giroux get moved to the Florida Panthers and Hampus Lindholm go to the Boston Bruins, this Deslauriers trade is flying under the radar, but this is a solid rental pickup for the Wild.
With the multiple trades the Ducks have made, they’ve picked up the following in terms of assets:
- 2022 1st
- 2023 2nd
- 2023 2nd
- 2023 3rd
- 2024 2nd
- Drew Helleson
- Urho Vaakanainen
- John Moore
Deslauriers is described as a player who plays a hard game, plays a little gritty, and has some skill to back it up. The Wild wanted a player with some jam who could move up and down their lineup as needed and they feel like he adds an element of toughness to their lineup.
The Wild are just now starting to get into the trade deadline game and other reports are that Deslauriers might not be the only addition the team is trying to make. Elliotte Friedman tweeted on Saturday, “Not sure where this will go, but hearing CHI & MIN have had conversations about Marc-Andre Fleury. Something to keep an eye on.”
If this is true, it’s interesting because Fleury has reportedly turned down a number of teams who have reached out about acquiring him, and because the Wild have Cam Talbot in goal, along with Kaapo Kahkonen, both of whom have been pretty solid for them. That said, the Wild’s goaltending has been inconsistent since the All-Star break.
Michael Russo of The Athletic writes that this isn’t the first time the Wild have gone after Fleury. When he was part of the Vegas Golden Knights organization, they were interested. He explains:
While a trade couldn’t be consummated at the time, it’s believed Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, was willing to waive his no-trade clause to come to Minnesota then and is willing to do so now. The Blackhawks reportedly want a first-round pick for Fleury, but Guerin has been vocal about not wanting to trade his 2022 first-rounder. A second would likely be something he’d part with.
If Fleury lands in Minnesota, there will certainly be a ripple effect that is felt around the NHL. There are many teams looking for goaltending help and he’s the prize of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline.
