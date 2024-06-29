Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino Traded to Utah Hockey Club

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Utah Hockey Club made the first big trade on Day 2 of the NHL Entry Draft as Mikhail Sergachev is going to Utah in a trade for multiple pieces. This trade is about moving money and getting a little younger, picking up draft capitals. The Lightning are in the process of making some roster changes, Sergachev is the latest among them.

Tampa has traded Sergachev to Utah for Conor Geekie, JJ Moser, 2025 2nd (TOR), and Pick #199.

Utah hockey Mikhail Sergachev trade

Tampa didn’t retain any salary on Mikhail Sergachev, opening up some much-needed cap space with a Victor Hedman extension expected to come next week. Some are wondering if the freed-up money also gives the Lightning one last chance to take a run at signing Steven Stamkos before he hits the open market on Monday.

John Marino Also Goes to Utah

Utah also added John Marino in a trade a few minutes later. The 49th pick and Edmonton’s second-round pick in 2025 going to the Devils in that deal.

This means the team now has two legitimate defensemen being added to their roster. This will add speculation to rumors that Brett Pesce will be going to the New Jersey Devils. There was talk they had their sights set on him in free agency and moving Marino helps clear up cap space to make that signing possible. Frank Seravalli notes that the Devils are expected to take a strong run at pending UFA defenseman Brenden Dillon when market opens on Monday as well.

Next: Jacob Trouba Trade Rumors: Red Wings and Rangers Talking Deal