Steven Stamkos Heads to Free Agency, No Deal With Lightning

As per Pierre LeBrun: “From Stamkos’ agent Don Meehan, who tells me regarding his client: “He will be a free agent on July 1.” So would appear Stamkos is going to market Monday unless something changes in Tampa’s position.” This all comes hours after Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said the team had met with Steven Stamkos‘ agents as recently as yesterday. It was uncertain if they will be able to reach an agreement and it sounds like the two sides have not been able to do so.

As per Gabby Shirley, BriseBois explained:

“As we stand here right now, we haven’t been able to reach an agreement yet. I don’t know if we will be able to reach an agreement but we met with Steven’s agent again yesterday and both sides are still interested in getting a deal done but we have not been able to agree to terms that are satisfactory for both sides. I think, at this time, it’s probably best if I leave my comments to that for the time being.”

If Stamkos hits the market on Monday it will be the first time he’s likely to play for another team besides Tampa. He was drafted by the Lightning and has been a huge part of their team and the face of their franchise for years. Many believed he would never leave, but the team has seemingly disrespected him by not offering an extension after they re-upped many of their other stars on lucrative deals. Some believed the organization was playing hardball knowing he didn’t want to leave.

There will be no shortage of teams interested in the veteran sniper, especially if he’s willing to be flexible on his ask to play with a contender. It is believed the Nashville Predators, Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs might intend to make a pitch for Stamkos on Monday.

